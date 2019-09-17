After teasing the arrival of Mi Band 4, Xiaomi has finally launched the wearable device in India, but under a different name. The Mi Smart Band 4, as Xiaomi calls it, is essentially the same wearable as the Mi Band 4 that was launched back in June, down to the design, internal hardware, and health-centric features. The Mi Smart Band 4 comes with an AMOLED display and is claimed to last up to 20 days on a single charge. It is touted to be water-resistant up to a depth of 50 metres and offers features such as 24x7 heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking.

Mi Smart Band 4 price in India, availability

The Mi Smart Band 4 has been priced at Rs. 2,299 and it will be available from Mi.com, Amazon, and Mi Home stores across the country starting September 19 at 12 noon. The Mi Smart Band 4 offers a total of five strap colours, but users can also fit the Mi Band 3's straps with the Mi Smart Band 4's body.

Mi Smart Band 4 specifications, features

As mentioned above, the Mi Smart Band 4 is basically a rebranded version of the Mi Band 4 that was launched in China back in June. Talking about hardware specifications, the Mi Smart Band 4 packs a 0.95-inch colour AMOLED display with 120x240 pixels resolution that is claimed to offer a peak brightness output of 400 nits. The display is protected by 2.5D tempered glass with an anti-fingerprint coating on top.

The Mi Smart Band 4 comes equipped with a 3-axis accelerometer, 3-axis gyroscope, and a PPG heart rate sensor for 24x7 heart rate monitoring. It packs a 135mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 20 days on a single charge. The Xiaomi offering is compatible with phones running Android 4.4 or higher, and iOS 9.0 or a later build, and pairs via the Mi Fit app. The Mi Smart Band 4 also comes with a new swim tracking feature with stroke recognition that can distinguish between backstroke, butterfly, and 3 more swimming styles.

Talking about health-centric features, it is claimed to supports six workout modes such as treadmill, swimming, outdoor running, and cycling among others. In addition to heart rate monitoring, sending health alerts and notifications, it also offers sleep pattern tracking. The Mi Smart Band 4 also supports a wide range of other activities such as device finder, stopwatch, alarm, idle alert, incoming call alerts, and goal notifications to name a few.