As Xiaomi gets ready to unveil the Mi Band 4 today in China, a number of official teasers have revealed more details about the upcoming smart band. The Mi Band 4 is already confirmed to sport a colour display, which will be larger than the one present on MI Band 3. The smart band will also get a number of colour options for straps. In addition to the Mi Band 4, Xiaomi will also be unveiling six new smart devices and a mystery product.

Mi Band 4 launch live stream details

To remind you, Xiaomi is hosting an event today in China at 2pm CST (11:30am) IST, where it will be unveiling the new Mi Band 4, alongside at least seven other products, six of which was going to be smart devices. The company will be hosting a live stream on its site.

Mi Band 4 teasers

In a Weibo post on Monday, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun revealed that Mi Band 4 will support mobile payments, thus confirming the presence of NFC support on at least one variant of the upcoming smart band. NFC support was among the rumoured features of the Mi Band 4.

In a separate Weibo post, Jun shared a number of new photos of the Mi Band 4, showing the six strap colour options and noted that the smart band will a number personalised themes. He did not divulge any details about these themes. With six colour options for straps, Xiaomi is doubling the number of colours, compared to Mi Band 3, which was released in just three colours.

The Mi Band 4 photos published by Lei Jun also confirm that Xiaomi has changed the placement of the charging pins on the smart band. Instead of the bottom of the smart band capsule, the charging pins will now be present in the back.

Among other features, the Mi Band 4 is rumoured to pack a bigger battery than the last generation and will come with an enhanced heart-rate sensor.

