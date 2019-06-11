Technology News

Mi Band 4 Launch Today, Teasers Confirm 6 Strap Colour Options and NFC Support

Mi Band 4 is rumoured to pack a larger battery than Mi Band 3.

By | Updated: 11 June 2019 10:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mi Band 4 Launch Today, Teasers Confirm 6 Strap Colour Options and NFC Support

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lei Jun

Mi Band 4 will be announced today at 11:30am IST in China

Highlights
  • Mi Band 4 will come with a colour screen
  • The smart band is said to be housing an enhanced heart rate sensor
  • The Xiaomi wearable will also have a different charging pin placement

As Xiaomi gets ready to unveil the Mi Band 4 today in China, a number of official teasers have revealed more details about the upcoming smart band. The Mi Band 4 is already confirmed to sport a colour display, which will be larger than the one present on MI Band 3. The smart band will also get a number of colour options for straps. In addition to the Mi Band 4, Xiaomi will also be unveiling six new smart devices and a mystery product.

Mi Band 4 launch live stream details

To remind you, Xiaomi is hosting an event today in China at 2pm CST (11:30am) IST, where it will be unveiling the new Mi Band 4, alongside at least seven other products, six of which was going to be smart devices. The company will be hosting a live stream on its site.

Mi Band 4 teasers

In a Weibo post on Monday, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun revealed that Mi Band 4 will support mobile payments, thus confirming the presence of NFC support on at least one variant of the upcoming smart band. NFC support was among the rumoured features of the Mi Band 4.

In a separate Weibo post, Jun shared a number of new photos of the Mi Band 4, showing the six strap colour options and noted that the smart band will a number personalised themes. He did not divulge any details about these themes. With six colour options for straps, Xiaomi is doubling the number of colours, compared to Mi Band 3, which was released in just three colours.

The Mi Band 4 photos published by Lei Jun also confirm that Xiaomi has changed the placement of the charging pins on the smart band. Instead of the bottom of the smart band capsule, the charging pins will now be present in the back.

Among other features, the Mi Band 4 is rumoured to pack a bigger battery than the last generation and will come with an enhanced heart-rate sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Band 4, Xiaomi Mi Band 4, Xiaomi
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Pixel 4 Leak-Based Renders Surface, Suggest a Square Camera Bump, Absence of Traditional Fingerprint Sensor
Marvel’s Avengers Game Release Date, Trailer Unveiled at E3 2019
Honor Smartphones
Mi Band 4 Launch Today, Teasers Confirm 6 Strap Colour Options and NFC Support
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. iPhone XR, MacBook Air Price Cut During Amazon Apple Days Sale
  2. Samsung Galaxy M40 Set to Launch in India Today: What You Need to Know
  3. Infinix Hot 7 Pro Debuts in India With Four Cameras, 6GB of RAM
  4. Garmin Forerunner 245, Forerunner 245 Music Smartwatches Launched in India
  5. Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter Account Hacked, Defaced
  6. Amazon's Big Sale on Mobile Phones Kicks Off, Here Are the Best Offers
  7. Xiaomi’s Mi Band 4 to Support Mobile Payments, Get 6 Strap Colours
  8. Motorola One Vision India Launch Confirmed for June 20 With New Teaser
  9. Sony HT-X8500 Soundbar Review
  10. Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.