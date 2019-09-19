Technology News
Mi Band 4 to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Features

Mi Smart Band 4 offers up to 20 day battery life, water resistance up to a depth of 50 metres.

By | Updated: 19 September 2019 09:52 IST
Mi Band 4 to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Features

Mi Smart Band 4 will go on sale on Amazon India

Highlights
  • Mi Smart Band 4 is priced in India at Rs. 2,299
  • The band comes in five strap colour options
  • It offers 24x7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking

Xiaomi's Mi Smart Band 4 is all set to go on sale in India today. The fitness band was launched at the Smarter Living 2020 event wherein the company also announced a Mi Smart Water Purifier, Mi Motion Activated Night Lights 2, and new Mi TVs. The Mi Smart Band 4 comes with up to 20-day battery life depending upon usage, water-resistance up to a depth of 50 metres and offers features such as 24x7 heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking.

As we already know, the Mi Smart Band 4 has been priced at Rs. 2,299. It will go on sale today at 12pm (noon) IST on Mi.com, Amazon, and Mi Home stores across the country. It is offered in a total of five strap colours, but users can also fit the Mi Band 3's straps with the Mi Smart Band 4's body.

The big highlights of the Mi Band 4 are – colour AMOLED display, water resistance up to 50 metres, up to 20 days of battery life, 24x7 heart rate monitoring, and plenty of watch faces. The fitness band packs a 0.95-inch colour AMOLED (120x240 pixels) display with 400 nits brightness, 2.5D tempered glass protection with an anti-fingerprint coating on top. It packs a 135mAh battery, and is compatible with phones running Android 4.4 or higher, and iOS 9.0 or a later build, and pairs via the Mi Fit app.

The Mi Smart Band 4 also comes with a new swim tracking feature with stroke recognition that can distinguish between backstroke, butterfly, and 3 more swimming styles. It is equipped with a 3-axis accelerometer, 3-axis gyroscope, and a PPG heart rate sensor. The band supports six workout modes such as treadmill, swimming, outdoor running, and cycling among others. The fitness band also offers sleep pattern tracking, and supports a wide range of other activities such as device finder, stopwatch, alarm, idle alert, incoming call alerts, and goal notifications to name a few.

Mi Band 4 to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Features
