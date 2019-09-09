Technology News
loading

Mi Band 4 India Launch on September 17, Xiaomi India Chief Teases

Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain teased the launch on Twitter.

By | Updated: 9 September 2019 19:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mi Band 4 India Launch on September 17, Xiaomi India Chief Teases

Mi Band 4 price in India is expected to be around Rs. 2,000

Highlights
  • Mi Band 4 is an affordable fitness wearable
  • It is the successor to Mi Band 3
  • It can track activity, sleep

Xiaomi has teased the launch of its Mi Band 4 in India. The company's global VP and India MD Manu Kumar Jain has posted the latest teaser to his Twitter account. If his tweet is any indication, Mi Band 4 will make its India debut on September 17. Mi Band 4 price in India is not known yet but it could be under Rs. 2,000 going by the pricing of Mi Band 3 and the China launch of the Mi Band 4.

Mi Band 4 price in India

Mi Band 4 price in India has not been revealed yet. In China, Mi Band 4 price is CNY 169 (roughly Rs. 1,700) for the standard edition, while its NFC variant is priced at CNY 229 (roughly Rs. 2,300).

The Mi Band 4 has been hugely successful so far, which makes this launch even more interesting. Based on its China launch, the Mi Band 4 is expected to feature a 0.95-inch colour AMOLED display that has 120x240 pixels resolution and a 2.5D glass protection. The addition of voice commands is a new feature that could make the Mi Band 4 much more than a simple activity tracker.

Xiaomi's Mi Band series of fitness wearables has been available in India for a few years now. We've reviewed the Mi Band, Mi Band 2, and the Mi Band 3, and found all of them to offer excellent value for money.

The first Mi Band was a simple activity tracker without a display — it could calculate steps, measure sleep, and had excellent battery life. The Mi Band 3, which is our pick for the best fitness band on a tight budget, had a display, and now the Mi Band 4 in China added an AMOLED screen and a microphone for voice commands.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Band, Mi Band 4, Mi Band 4 price in India, Xiaomi
Pranay Parab Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has helped build the tutorials section of this site from the ground up, got the Guide section off the ground, started two podcasts, written several in-depth features, reviewed fitness gadgets, handled social media and most recently, taken charge of videos as well. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete a full ...More
Honor Smartphones
Mi Band 4 India Launch on September 17, Xiaomi India Chief Teases
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Coming Back: What to Expect
  2. Samsung Galaxy M30s Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Official Launch
  3. Apple Event: iPhone 11 and Everything Else to Expect Tomorrow
  4. Realme Set to Launch 5G Phone Based on Snapdragon 7-Series SoC
  5. Jio Fiber Launched: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Vivo V17 Pro Surfaces Online With Two Selfie Cameras, Four Rear Cameras
  7. Samsung Galaxy A50s Expected to Launch in India on September 11
  8. Motorists Can Now Show Documents on DigiLocker, mParivahan App
  9. Can Mukesh Ambani Take on Amazon, Walmart?
  10. Infinix Hot 8 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi Band 4 India Launch on September 17, Xiaomi India Chief Teases
  2. Realme 5 to Now Be Sold on Every Tuesday at 12 Noon in India: Price in India, Specifications
  3. Asus ZenBook 14, ZenBook 15, ZenBook Flip 13 With NanoEdge Displays Launched in India
  4. Motorists Can Show Documents on DigiLocker, mParivahan App to Avoid Hefty Penalties
  5. Samsung Launches Solutions for Deaf-Blind, Visually Impaired in India
  6. Can Mukesh Ambani Take on Amazon, Walmart in E-Commerce?
  7. Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Continues to Make All-Out Efforts to Restore Link With Lander 'Vikram'
  8. BSNL Brings Rs. 234 Prepaid Plan, Additional Data Offer to Celebrate Onam
  9. Pixel 4 'Coral' Colour Variant Surfaces Online, New Google Assistant Feature for Pixel Phones Also Tipped
  10. Apple Event 2019: iPhone 11 Line-Up, iOS 13, Apple Watch Upgrades, and Everything Else to Expect
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.