Xiaomi has teased the launch of its Mi Band 4 in India. The company's global VP and India MD Manu Kumar Jain has posted the latest teaser to his Twitter account. If his tweet is any indication, Mi Band 4 will make its India debut on September 17. Mi Band 4 price in India is not known yet but it could be under Rs. 2,000 going by the pricing of Mi Band 3 and the China launch of the Mi Band 4.

Mi Band 4 price in India

Mi Band 4 price in India has not been revealed yet. In China, Mi Band 4 price is CNY 169 (roughly Rs. 1,700) for the standard edition, while its NFC variant is priced at CNY 229 (roughly Rs. 2,300).

The Mi Band 4 has been hugely successful so far, which makes this launch even more interesting. Based on its China launch, the Mi Band 4 is expected to feature a 0.95-inch colour AMOLED display that has 120x240 pixels resolution and a 2.5D glass protection. The addition of voice commands is a new feature that could make the Mi Band 4 much more than a simple activity tracker.

Xiaomi's Mi Band series of fitness wearables has been available in India for a few years now. We've reviewed the Mi Band, Mi Band 2, and the Mi Band 3, and found all of them to offer excellent value for money.

The first Mi Band was a simple activity tracker without a display — it could calculate steps, measure sleep, and had excellent battery life. The Mi Band 3, which is our pick for the best fitness band on a tight budget, had a display, and now the Mi Band 4 in China added an AMOLED screen and a microphone for voice commands.