Technology News
loading

Mi Band 4 India Launch Confirmed, Will Be Sold via Amazon

Mi Band 4 price is set at CNY 169 in China.

By | Updated: 10 September 2019 16:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mi Band 4 India Launch Confirmed, Will Be Sold via Amazon

Mi Band 4 comes with a 0.91-inch touchscreen AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Mi Band 4 supports swimming tracking
  • It is claimed to offer 20 days battery life on a single charge
  • Xiaomi will launch Mi Band 4 on September 17

Just a day after Xiaomi was teasing the impending launch of Mi Band 4 on its social media channels, Amazon India has confirmed that Mi Band 4 will indeed launch at Xiaomi's Smart Living event on September 17. Additionally, the Amazon micro-site for the fitness band reveals that the e-retailer will be carrying it, apart from Xiaomi's official channels like Mi.com and Mi Home stores. Xiaomi's previous fitness trackers have been very popular in the country because of their affordable price tags and decent feature-set.

Mi Band 4 has already been launched in China and comes with features like a 0.95-inch colour AMOLED touchscreen display with 120x240 pixels resolution. It is also claimed to be capable of offering 20 days of battery life on a single charge. Additionally, the smart band packs a six-axis accelerometer that helps it monitor physical activities, including cycling, exercise, running, and walking.

Further, Xiaomi has made it 5 ATM rated, allowing it to track swimming as well. The fitness band supports various swimming strokes - freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke, butterfly, and mixed-style. There is a microphone on board as well, suggesting a possible Google Assistant integration. Amazon's Mi Band 4 micro-site has teased many of these features and specifications.

Mi Band 4 price in India is a mystery at this point, however if the China pricing is indication, it will likely retail between Rs. 1,700 – Rs. 2,000. It retails at CNY 169 (roughly Rs. 1,700) in its home market. Since Mi Band 3 debuted at Rs. 1,999, the new fitness band is likely to retain the same price tag.

In addition to the Mi Band 4, Xiaomi will introduce other devices as well during its Smart Living event, and one of these devices is going to be a 65-inch Mi TV model, making it the biggest Mi TV to ever launch in India. There was some speculation about Redmi TV India launch as well, but that seems unlikely right now.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Band 4, Mi Band 4 price, Mi Band 4 features, Xiaomi
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
'PUBG Addict' Allegedly Kills Father for Not Letting Him Recharge to Play Games
PES 2020 Review
Honor Smartphones
Mi Band 4 India Launch Confirmed, Will Be Sold via Amazon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorists Can Now Show Documents on DigiLocker, mParivahan App
  2. iPhone 11 Won't Feature Reverse Wireless Charging, Says Apple Analyst
  3. iPhone 11 Lineup: Prices, Sale Date, Rumours, and More You Need to Know
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Coming Back: What to Expect
  5. Realme Set to Launch 5G Phone Based on Snapdragon 7-Series SoC
  6. Apple Event: iPhone 11 and Everything Else to Expect Tomorrow
  7. Vivo U10 India Launch Soon as a Part of Its Online-Exclusive U Series
  8. Mi LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb Review
  9. Samsung Galaxy M30s Spotted on TENAA Ahead of Launch
  10. OnePlus TV Teaser Image Shows Kevlar Finish, Unique Stand
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi Band 4 India Launch Confirmed, Will Be Sold via Amazon
  2. 'PUBG Addict' Allegedly Kills Father for Not Letting Him Recharge to Play Games
  3. Facebook Details Its Access to Your Location Data in iOS 13, Android 10
  4. Apple Event: iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max Price, Sale Date, and Specifications We Expect Later Today
  5. Oppo Reno Ace Teased to Sport a 90Hz Display, Launch Date Still Unknown
  6. Mission Over Mars Now Streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5
  7. Mi TV With 65-Inch 4K Display Teased to Launch in India on September 17
  8. Moto E6 Plus Set to Launch in India Soon, Will Be Available on Flipkart
  9. Why Apple's Newest iPhones Might Not Generate the Buzz of Years Past
  10. iPhone 11 Launch Today: How to Watch Apple Event Live Stream, Expected Specifications, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.