After unveiling it in May in China, Xiaomi has finally launched the Mi Band 3 fitness tracker in India. The key differences of the new fitness band from its previous-gen Mi Band 2 is its capacitive large touchscreen display, and water resistance capabilities. The Mi Band 3 has a 0.78-inch OLED touchscreen 3D curved display - which is an 85 percent increase in display size from the Mi Band 2. The Mi Band 3 lets you read text messages, provide real-time notifications from apps, count steps, measure heart rate, count calories, count distance, and display date and time as well.

Mi Band 3 price in India

The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 price in India is Rs. 1,999, and the fitness band will be available on Amazon India and Mi.com from September 28 starting 12 noon IST. It will also be available in Mi Home and other partner offline stores soon.

Mi Band 3 features, specifications

The 0.78-inch OLED display comes with 128x80-pixel resolution, and the touch button on the display allows users to navigate by swiping up, down, left, and right, and the new Caller ID feature also allows users to see who is calling, and silence (tap) or decline calls (long press). It sports a 110mAh Li-ion polymer battery that is 60 percent larger than the predecessor, and is touted to give up to 20 days of battery life. It supports Bluetooth 4.2 BLE connectivity, and is certified for water resistance up to 50 metres.

The interchangeable straps are made of Thermoplastic Elastomer with an adjustable length of 15.5 to 21.6cm, and are available in Orange, Black, and Blue colour options. The dimensions of the tracker are 1.79x4.69x1.2cm, and the fitness band weighs only 20 grams. The Mi Band 3 can count steps, measure heart rate, count calories, count distance, and display date and time as well. It provides real-time notifications from app messages, texts, and calls, and the Mi Fit apps takes care of sleep analysis and full historical data of all measurements. It also lets you set a periodic heart rate tracking process for regular updates.

Additional features include stopwatch, alarm, and find your phone. Xiaomi also claims the pedometer has been improved, as well the reminder that tells users to stop sitting for too long has been retained. The Mi Band 3 is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 and above or iOS 9.0 and above.