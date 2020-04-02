Technology News
Mi Band 4, Mi Band 3 Update Allows Users to Unlock Windows 10 Laptops Straight from Fitness Tracker: Report

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 and Mi Band 3’s feature to unlock Windows 10 laptops is only available in India for now.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 2 April 2020 16:57 IST
Mi Band 4 was launched in June 2019 while the Mi Band 3 came in 2018

Highlights
  • The Mi Band 3 update comes with firmware version V1.0.9.42
  • Mi Band 4 and Mi Band 3 are getting new functionality after November 2019
  • The Mi Fit app has also been updated to add Apple ID sign in

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 and Mi Band 3 are reportedly getting the ability to unlock Windows laptops straight from the fitness trackers with their latest firmware update. This is the first time the two fitness trackers from Xiaomi are receiving a new functionality after November. Although the Mi Band 4 has been receiving updates every month for minor fixes, no new functionality has been added to the fitness tracker for some time. Apart from the fitness bands, the Mi Fit app has also been updated to version 4.0.17.

The new update was first reported by a website Tizenhelp. The new update for Xiaomi's Mi Band 4 and Mi Band 3 brings firmware version V1.0.9.42 to the fitness trackers. Before this, the Mi Band 4 and Mi Band 3 were running on firmware version V1.0.9.34. The update, apart from bringing the ability to unlock Windows 10 laptops, also packs minor improvements for the step counter.

The new feature on the Mi Band 4 and Mi Band 3 allows users to unlock their Windows 10 laptop straight from the fitness band. The feature only supports Windows 10 laptops and is only available in India for now. Now, this is not the first time Mi Band users will be able to unlock their Windows 10 laptops from the Mi Band, as the functionality was previously accessible through third party applications.

Apart from the Fitness bands, Xiaomi's Mi Fit app has also been updated to firmware version 4.0.17. The new update fixes bugs and adds Apple ID sign in for the Mi Fit app. In order to update the Mi Band 4 and Mi Band 3, users will have to update the Mi Fit app to version 4.0.17 first. Once the app is updated, the Mi Band 4 and Mi Band 3 will automatically start the update.

Xiaomi, Mi Band 4, Mi Band 3
