Technology News
loading

Meta Showcases Prototype Haptic Glove, Will Let Users Feel Objects in VR

Meta's Haptic Glove reproduces sensations in virtual worlds such as texture, pressure, and vibration.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 17 November 2021 15:50 IST
Meta Showcases Prototype Haptic Glove, Will Let Users Feel Objects in VR

Photo Credit: Meta

Haptic gloves can be paired with VR headset for online multiplayer games

Highlights
  • Meta's Reality Labs is building haptic gloves
  • Haptic glove features soft motors called actuators
  • Meta is working on advanced hand-tracking technology

Meta, formerly Facebook, has showcased a prototype of its haptic gloves which would let people feel and interact with virtual objects in the digital space. The Reality Labs research wing of Meta is working on the haptic gloves as part of the tech giant's push towards augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR)-focussed Metaverse. The wearable reproduces sensations in virtual worlds such as texture, pressure, and vibration. Meta is planning to place the haptic gloves along with a VR headset and make it compatible with AR glasses in the future.

Meta on November 16 detailed the work that has gone into developing the haptic gloves as part of its move to enter the metaverse. Meta says its Reality Labs division has been developing the wearable for the past seven years. Meta is still not sure about the actual time needed for the launch of the haptic glove. Building these gloves is a challenge which requires inventing entirely new domains of scientific research, notes the company.

The haptic gloves can be paired with a VR headset for online multiplayer games. Also, Meta eyes to use it along with AR glasses as well. “While we're still in the early stages of this research, the goal is to one day pair the gloves with your VR headset for an immersive experience like playing in a concert or poker game in the metaverse, and eventually, they'd work with your AR glasses,” said Meta in the blog post.

As seen in the video shared by Meta, the haptic glove produces wearer sensations that mimic the weight and feel of real objects while handling it in virtual space. The haptic glove prototype is lined with inflatable plastic motors called actuators. These motors placed over the glove move in concert to deliver sensation to the wearer's hand including the fingertips. This is done with the help of microfluidics that controls the airflow that moves the actuators. Meta claims it's building the world's first high-speed microfluidic processor for this.

It is also said to be working on advanced hand-tracking technology to enable the haptic gloves to identify precisely where your hand is in a virtual scene, whether you're in contact with a virtual object, and how your hand is interacting with the object.

While moving a hand, the haptic renderer sends instructions to the actuators on the hand, based on an understanding of things like the hand's location and properties of the virtual objects (such as texture, weight, and stiffness) which the hand comes in contact with.

“Today the gloves are made individually by skilled engineers and technicians who manufacture the subsystems and assemble the gloves largely by hand,” said RL Research Process Engineer Katherine Healy in a separate blog post. “We use semi-automated processes where we can, but manufacturing these gloves at scale will require the invention of new manufacturing processes,” she added.

There are no plans yet for a commercial rollout of the haptic glove. The company said in the blog post, “While our haptic glove research will remain in the lab for now, we're excited about the progress we've made and the potential it shows for a virtual world you can touch.”

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Facebook, Haptic gloves, Augmented Reaility, Virtual Reality, Metaverse
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Moto G41 Official-Looking Renders, Key Specifications Surface Online; Tipped to Pack a 4,700mAh Battery

Related Stories

Meta Showcases Prototype Haptic Glove, Will Let Users Feel Objects in VR
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Set for November 30
  2. Moto Watch 100 With a Circular Display, 14-Day Battery Life Now Official
  3. Here’s When Your Samsung Phone Will Get Android 12-Based One UI 4.0 in India
  4. Microsoft Surface Go 3 With Windows 11 Debuts in India
  5. Amazfit GTS 3 Review: Old Wine in a New Bottle
  6. Realme Says Its Premium Phones Priced Over $800 Are Coming
  7. Motorola Tipped to Launch Two Flagship Phones Next Month
  8. Watch the New Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer in English, Hindi
  9. Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Release Date Set for Wednesday
  10. JioPhone Next Pricing and EMI Plans Explained
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL Revises Rs. 187 Prepaid Plan, Now Offers 2GB Daily Data
  2. Meta Showcases Prototype Haptic Glove, Will Let Users Feel Objects in VR
  3. Moto G41 Official-Looking Renders, Key Specifications Surface Online; Tipped to Pack a 4,700mAh Battery
  4. Activision Blizzard Workers Call for CEO Bobby Kotick's Departure, Stage Walkout
  5. Infinix Smart 5 Pro With Dual Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. AMC Theatres to Offer Shiba Inu Crypto Payment Option Through BitPay in 2-4 Months, Says CEO
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench, Tipped to Be Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  8. BGMI Lite Could Launch Soon, Players Asked to Weigh in on Official Battlegrounds Mobile India Discord Channel
  9. Microsoft Surface Go 3 With Pre-Installed Windows 11 Launched in India
  10. NASA Shares 'Sound' of Butterfly Nebula Created Through Data Sonification
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com