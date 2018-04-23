Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Meizu POP Wireless Earbuds, Halo Laser Earphones Launched: Price, Specifications, and More

 
, 23 April 2018
Meizu POP Wireless Earbuds, Halo Laser Earphones Launched: Price, Specifications, and More

Highlights

  • Meizu POP Wireless Earbuds and Halo Laser Earphones launched in China
  • Both new models were launched alongside the Meizu 15 smartphones
  • Meizu POP Wireless Earbuds compete against AirPods and Gear IconX

Alongside launching the Meizu 15, Meizu 15 Plus, and Meizu 15 Lite smartphones, Meizu on Sunday launched two new set of wireless earphones - dubbed the Meizu POP Wireless Earbuds and Meizu Halo Laser Earphones. The Meizu POP Wireless Earbuds are designed to rival the Apple AirPods and Samsung Gear IconX, while the Meizu Halo Laser Earphones are competing against models such as the Pixel Buds that are specifically aimed at sports enthusiasts. The Meizu POP Wireless Earbuds come with a price tag of CNY 499 (approximately Rs. 5,200) and the Meizu Halo Laser Earphones are priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,500).

The Meizu POP Wireless Earbuds sport touch-sensitive controls to let users play, pause, or change songs with one tap. Users can also answer or reject calls or wake the voice assistant on devices running Flyme 7.0 by using the available touch-sensitive controls. The earphones have Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity and come with an IPX5 rating that resists sweats.

Similar to AirPods and Gear IconX, the Meizu POP Wireless Earbuds come with a battery-equipped case that delivers an additional 12 hour of power via the built-in 700mAh battery. The earbuds separately have an 85mAh battery that lasts three hours on a single charge. The case notably includes a USB Type-C port and supports wireless charging.

Coming towards the Meizu Halo Laser Earphones, this pair of earphones sport Corning Fibrance Light-Diffusing Fibers that are illuminated by laser diodes designed by OSRAM. The laser diodes can be adjusted via a custom app and offer three modes, namely music mode, static mode, and flash mode. Furthermore, users can adjust the intensity or can turn the lights off to get an experience similar to regular earphones. The wireless earphones are rated with five hours of battery life when using the laser lighting effects at 50 percent of brightness, and when the lights are off, the earphones can last for 15 hours on a single charge.

The Meizu Halo Laser Earphones come with an in-line remote that can be used to enable or disable the laser diodes or play/ pause or move music tracks forward/ backward. Besides, there is a micro-USB port, and the earphones come with aptX lossless audio.

The Meizu POP Wireless Earbuds and Halo Laser Earphones will go on sale in China starting April 29. However, availability and price details of the new earphones outside China are yet to be revealed.

