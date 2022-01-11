Technology News
Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up Luxury Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC Launched

Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up price starts at $3,300 (roughly Rs. 2,43,900).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 January 2022 11:38 IST
Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up Luxury Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC Launched

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up is available for purchase in worldwide markets

  • Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up comes in three variants
  • The luxury smartwatch comes with a proprietary operating system
  • Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up is rated with a day’s battery life

French fashion house Louis Vuitton has expanded its smartwatch portfolio by launching a new model called the Tambour Horizon Light Up. Unlike the past two generations of smartwatches in the lineup, the Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up comes sans Google's Wear OS and instead runs on a custom-designed operating system. The smartwatch also flaunts a dial ring that features LED lights for notifications. Specifications of the Tambour Horizon Light Up include Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC and a dedicated heart-rate monitor.

Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up price, availability

Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up price starts at $3,300 (roughly Rs. 2,43,900) for the Polished Steel variant, while its Matte Black and Matte Brown models carry a price tag of $3,600 (roughly Rs. 2,66,100), as reported by CNET. The smartwatch is available for purchase worldwide through Louis Vuitton's local websites and retail stores.

Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up specifications, features

Unveiled last month, the Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up is the third-generation smartwatch by the fashion house. The new model is the first in the series to feature push buttons on either side of the crown that are touted to help increase the watch's functionality. The crown itself can be rotated to change the watch dial. Users can also access watch face shuffle mode and configuration settings using the top pusher button, while the bottom pusher works as a shortcut button to activate a particular app.

The Tambour Horizon Light Up also features the signature Louis Vuitton Monogram ring over the edge of its display where 24 LED lights are available to inform users about notifications. The built-in lights light up in a dancing kaleidoscope of colours when the watch is activated or receives a notification to create a mesmerising glow-in-the-dark animation effect.

Similar to various high-end smartwatches available in the market, the Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up comes with an always-on display feature. The proprietary operating system on the smartwatch also brings eight dial configurations. Users also have customisations including the ability to add their own initials with choice of colour and typeface.

The operating system also includes four modes to meet different needs and usage. These are namely Blossom, Explorer, Submarine, and Saver.

In terms of specifications, the Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up features a 1.2-inch full round AMOLED display with 390 x 390 pixels resolution and 320ppi of pixel density. The display is protected by a sapphire glass. Further, the watch is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100, along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage.

Sensors on board the Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up include a heart rate monitor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and an ambient light sensor. The luxury smartwatch also offers features including a ‘My Day' function that lets you keep a track of your heart rate, calendar, steps, weather, and air quality index. There is also a ‘My Travel' function that allows you to keep your travel plans ready and get boarding information directly on your wrist.

Connectivity options on the Tambour Horizon Light Up include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, and NFC. The smartwatch is compatible with devices running on at least Android 9.0, iOS 14, and HarmonyOS 2.0. It is also MFi (Made for iPhone) certified.

Louis Vuitton claims that on a single charge, the Tambour Horizon Light Up delivers a day of normal usage.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Louis Vitton Tambour Horizon Light Up

Louis Vitton Tambour Horizon Light Up

Compatible OS Android 9.0 and above, iOS 14 and above, and HarmonyOS 2.0 and above
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Jagmeet Singh
