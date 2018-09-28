LG Watch W7 Hybrid Smartwatch Tipped to Launch on October 3

LG is all set to launch the LG V40 ThinQ smartphone on October 3, and now it seems the LG Watch W7 smartwatch will launch alongside it. The new smartwatch is tipped to be a hybrid - which means it will run on Android Wear OS and sport a mechanical clock setup as well. The LG Watch W7 was leaked earlier in the year as the LG Watch Timepiece, and information about the wearable was leaked back then in full detail. After many months, LG is finally launching the same device, but is reportedly naming it LG Watch W7.

Tipster Evan Blass tweets that the LG Watch W7 will launch alongside the V40 ThinQ. The smartphone launch event is set for October 3, which means that the smartwatch will see the light of the day as soon as next week. The tipster also links an old Android Headlines story about the LG Watch Timepiece hinting that the same smartwatch will be launched, just that the name has been changed to LG Watch W7.

According to the Android Headlines report, LG looks to please analog and digital smartwatch lovers both with a mechanical clock setup and the Android Wear OS features integrated inside. The report states that the analog setup ensures long battery life and accurate time tracking. The report states that "the wearable capable of lasting up to a hundred days on a single charge while operating in Watch Mode which effectively has Wear OS (almost) completely disabled. Once its 240 mAh battery is depleted, the device will still be able to continue tracking time for close to a hundred hours, i.e. roughly four days."

Additionally, the LG Watch Timepience aka Watch W7 is reportedly made of stainless steel, and will be IP68 certified as well. It will sport a 1.2-inch (360x360 pixels) LCD panel with 300ppi pixel density. It will measure at 45.5x45.4x12.9mm, and will ship with a interchangeable 22mm silicone rubber strap. The watch will integrate 4GB of eMMC storage, 768MB of LPDDR3 RAM, and be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 SoC. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and USB Type-C 2.0 port. It should arrive in New Aurora Black and Cloud Silver colour options. Lastly, the report states that the watch should be priced under $250 (roughly Rs. 18,100).