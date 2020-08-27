Technology News
LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier Face Mask With Dual Fans Unveiled

LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier will be available for purchase in select markets starting in the fourth quarter.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 August 2020 15:25 IST
LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier comes in an ergonomic design

Highlights
  • LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier will be showcased at IFA 2020
  • The face mask has two H13 HEPA filters to purify air
  • LG’s smart face mask packs a 820mAh battery

LG today announced the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier face mask as its first first into the category. The coronavirus pandemic has pushed us towards actively wearing face masks, and this smart face mask is touted to help address the short supply of disposable masks, and provide fresh, clean air both indoors and out. The LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier features Dual Fans as well as includes a Respiratory Sensor. It also comes in an ergonomic design to fit comfortably on a range of facial shapes and sizes.

The LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier will be showcased at IFA 2020 in September, while its availability in select markets is set for the fourth quarter. Details about its pricing would be revealed at the time of local launch.

The LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier uses two H13 HEPA filters to purify air. The face mask also uses the built-in Dual Fans with three speed levels that speed up automatically to assist air intake and slow down to reduce resistance while exhaling. LG has also provided a Respiratory Sensor that it claimed can detect the cycle and volume of the wearer's breath, and adjust the available fans.

lg puricare wearable air purifier face mask image 1 LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier

LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier comes with Dual Fans that have three distinct speed levels

 

To limit air leakage around the nose and chin, the LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier uses its ergonomic design that is touted to be based on facial shape research conducted internally by the company. The mask also has an 820mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to eight hours of operation in low mode and two hours on high mode.

The LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier comes bundled with a case that is equipped with ultraviolet (UV) LED lights and can charge the mask. It can also send a notification to users through the LG ThinQ mobile app when the filters require a replacement. Moreover, the face mask has replaceable ear straps and is recyclable as well.

“At a time when consumers are seeking ways to make life safer and more convenient, it's important that we're able to offer solutions that add measurable value,” said Dan Song, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance and Air Solution Company, in a statement.

LG isn't the first in the race to offer a smart face mask. Companies including TCL tried to offer a similar solution in the past. Chinese giant Xiaomi was also spotted developing its own smart mask, with a patent application surfaced on the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) earlier this year. However, the latest attempt by LG is likely to persuade some of its close competitors to enter the face mask market.

Comments

Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi.
