Technology News
loading

LG May Launch AR Glasses With Ultra-Light Design in 2021: Report

LG AR glasses will reportedly weigh not more than 80 grams.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 22 July 2020 13:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG May Launch AR Glasses With Ultra-Light Design in 2021: Report

AR glasses are traditionally bulky

Highlights
  • LG has reportedly collaborated with NTT Docomo for the AR glasses
  • The LG AR glasses are rumoured to launch first in Japan
  • Apple is also reportedly developing its AR glasses

LG is reportedly working on new augmented reality (AR) glasses with Japanese telco NTT Docomo. According to a report citing industry sources, the LG AR glasses will feature a lightweight design and are expected to come out next year. The prototype of the LG AR glasses is being developed, and the final product will weigh not more than 80 grams, the report added. The LG AR glasses with the lightweight build will hope to gain an edge over the AR market that mainly comprises bulky AR headsets.

The development was shared by South Korean publication ETNews. According to the report, the South Korean tech giant has been pursuing AR glasses since 2018 as a part of "products that will help the company target next-generation realistic media markets."

The key features of the LG AR glasses, as well as the name, remain unclear. As more OEMs are adopting 5G technology, AR headsets' sales are expected to rise in the coming years. The ETNews report further adds that the LG AR glasses will first launch in Japan.

"There has been an increase in demands for various AR contents that can be enjoyed by families in Japan due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the report notes.

Similarly, other brands such as Apple are also rumoured to be developing lightweight AR glasses. According to a tipster, the Apple Glass are expected to look similar to standard glasses and cost $499 (roughly Rs. 37,300).

The tipster had added that the Apple glass would not feature cameras due to privacy concerns. The Apple AR glasses are rumoured to house a LiDAR sensor on the right temple. The UI present in the glasses can be allegedly controlled by gestures on the frame as well as air gestures in front of the glasses.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG AR Glasses, AR Glasses, Augmented Reality, LG Electronics, LG, NTT Docomo
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Vivo S7 Price Leaks, Specifications Including Snapdragon 765G SoC, Dual Selfie Cameras Tipped
LG May Launch AR Glasses With Ultra-Light Design in 2021: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Debuts With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Up to 12GB RAM
  2. OnePlus Nord Goes on Sale in India Starting August 4: 10 Points
  3. Samsung Galaxy M31s May Come With Exynos 9611 SoC and 6GB of RAM
  4. OnePlus Buds True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Budget Smartphone With 3,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 Surface on YouTube Ahead of Launch
  7. Asus ROG Phone 3 Confirmed to Come With 6,000mAh Battery
  8. Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale Kicks Off on August 6 in India: What to Expect
  9. Redmi Note 10 Specifications Tipped by AI Benchmark Site
  10. Tata Sky Replaces Annual Hindi Value Pack With a New Option: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat's Coronavirus-Led User Growth Slowed Down Sooner Than Expected
  2. Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earphones to Launch in India in August, Priced at Under Rs. 20,000: Sources
  3. Researchers Rediscover 'Lost Planet' Using New Method in Another Step Towards Finding Habitable Planets
  4. OnePlus Nord Creator Case by JerryRigEverything, 3D Tempered Glass, Other Cases Price in India Revealed
  5. LG May Launch AR Glasses With Ultra-Light Design in 2021: Report
  6. Vivo S7 Price Leaks, Specifications Including Snapdragon 765G SoC, Dual Selfie Cameras Tipped
  7. Realme’s New Phone Teased to Carry Quad Rear Cameras With AI Tweaks
  8. OnePlus Nord Goes on Sale in India Starting August 4: 10 Points
  9. Twitter Will Suspend Accounts Tweeting About Conspiracy Theory Group QAnon
  10. Mumbai Deploys 'Smart Helmets' to Screen for Coronavirus
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com