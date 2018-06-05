Alongside the mid-range Lenovo Z5 smartphone launch, the company has also announced the arrival of the Watch X smartwatch. The smartwatch comes in two variants, and its availability hasn't been announced yet. Lenovo is taking registrations for the smartwatch in China for now, and we know that the Watch X has an OLED display, 45 days long standby time, and is priced starting at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,100).

The Lenovo Watch X is seen sporting a metallic belt and a round dial. The smartwatch is going to be made available in two variants - Watch X and Watch X Explorer Edition. Both these smartwatches will be available in Milanese and leather strap variants. The normal Watch X Milanese variant is priced at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,100), while the leather strap variant is priced at CNY 329 (roughly Rs. 3,400). The Watch X Explorer Edition Milanese variant is priced at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,100), while the Explorer Edition leather strap variant is priced at CNY 429 (roughly Rs. 4,500) respectively. As of now you can register your interest for the Watch X here. Unfortunately for now, the exact difference between the two watch variants is not very clear, we'll update this space when we know more.

The smartwatch comes with six professional sensors that measure air pressure, heart rate, and even blood pressure. Its 600mAh battery allows for 45 days of standby time, and water resistance of up to 80 metres is supported.

With the Watch X, Lenovo has reinforced its faith in the rising smartwatch market scenario. Lenovo-owned Motorola had hit pause on its smartwatch efforts a few years ago after slagging market conditions. But now, after Google's renewed efforts in its operating system for wearables, companies like Huawei and now Lenovo are making a return.

Alongside, the Lenovo Z5 smartphone was also launched with mediocre specs, and a notch display with bottom chin as well. After so many teasers and building unnecessary hype, launching a mid-range device will see huge disappointment among fans. Such guerrilla marketing tactics need to be avoided, especially in the form of false teasers of notch-less display by their very own VP Chang Cheng.