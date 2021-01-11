Technology News
Lenovo Introduces ThinkReality A3 Smart Glasses That Can Show Up to 5 Virtual Displays

ThinkReality A3 can be used for 3D visualisation, AR assisted workflows, and customised virtual monitors, as per Lenovo.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 11 January 2021 18:00 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo's ThinkReality A3 smart glasses are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 SoC

Highlights
  • Lenovo’s ThinkReality A3 smart glasses have an 8-megapixel camera
  • It tethers to a PC or select Motorola smartphones via a USB-C cable
  • ThinkReality A3 will be available in select markets from mid-2021

Lenovo ThinkReality A3 AR smart glasses were unveiled at CES 2021. The smart glasses feature stereoscopic 1080p displays that can present the user with up to five virtual displays. Lenovo says that ThinkReality A3 can be used for 3D visualisation, customised virtual monitors, Augmented Reality (AR) assisted workflows, and immersive training. The ThinkReality A3 smart glasses will be available for purchase in select markets across the world from mid-2021, but prices haven't been announced yet.

The ThinkReality A3 smart glasses look like chunky sunglasses, and can be enhanced with industrial frame options for safer, more durable use. They were unveiled by Lenovo at CES 2021, which will go on till January 14, as a virtual event this year. The smart glasses are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 SoC. ThinkReality A3 has an 8-megapixel camera that can provide 1080p videos, and dual fish-eye cameras for ‘room-scale tracking.'

While ThinkReality A3 won't be available for purchase until mid-2021, you can choose to be notified when the smart glasses become available by clicking on the Notify Me pop-up featured on the website.

The smart glasses are touted by Lenovo as part of a comprehensive integrated digital solution to deliver intelligent transformation in business and bring smarter technology to more people. The company also said that at a time when businesses around the world are looking to adopt new technologies for smart collaborations, ThinkReality A3 will help transform work across many levels of enterprise.

“Whether working in virtual spaces or supporting remote assistance, the ThinkReality A3 enhances workers' abilities to do more wherever they are,” said Jon Pershke, Lenovo Vice President of Strategy and Emerging Business, Intelligent Device Group, in a statement.

ThinkReality A3 tethers to a PC or select Motorola smartphones via a USB-C cable. Lenovo calls it the most advanced and versatile enterprise pair of smart glasses.

ThinkReality A3 PC Edition

The ThinkReality A3 PC Edition, meanwhile, tethers to a laptop or mobile workstation. It let users position large, multiple monitors in its field of view and utilise the Windows software tools and applications.

ThinkReality A3 Industrial Edition

The ThinkReality A3 Industrial Edition Industrial Edition tethers to select Motorola smartphones and allows users participate in hands-free, AR supported tasks. It is supported by the ThinkReality software platform. This platform powers remote assistance, guided workflows, and 3D visualisation for use in factory floors, laboratories, retail, hospitality spaces, and more, as per Lenovo.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: ThinkReality A3, ThinkReality A3 Smart Glasses, Lenovo, CES 2021
