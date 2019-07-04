Lenovo has launched a new Smart Band Cardio 2 fitness tracker in India. The wearable comes in at an affordable price, and offers continuous heart rate monitoring among other features. Other key features of the fitness band include a lithium-polymer 100mAh battery that lasts up to 20 days on one charge, 5ATM waterproof level which means that you can take it for a swim, and an OLED display for notifications and more. The Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 has already gone on sale in India, and is available to buy on Amazon.in.

The Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 is priced in India at Rs. 1,499, and is currently available to buy on Amazon India. The fitness band is offered only in a Black colour option and offers listed include Rs. 50 cashback on Amazon Pay UPI, and 5 percent instant discount with HSBC cashback card.

The new Lenovo fitness band has a sleek removable strap design, and a 0.87-inch OLED display. It helps in collating information about physical activities such as running, walking, and cycling. It displays text messages, voice call notifications, and even monitors sleep. There's also a Sedentary Remind mode, which reminds the wearer to get up and walk if they have been sitting for too long, along with a new step counting algorithm that promises enhanced accuracy.

The fitness band comes with a built-in USB charging port, and is compatible with iOS 8.0 and all Android devices above 5.0. It pairs with the Lenovo Life app for detailed report and logging. Other features of the Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2, as mentioned, include 24-hour continuous dynamic heart rate monitor, a lithium-polymer 100mAh battery that claims to last up to 20 days on one charge, and a 5ATM waterproof level, which means it can survive 50 metres of water immersion when a user is swimming or surfing.

“Lenovo is pushing smart wearables as a category since last year and the launch of Smart Band Cardio 2 is a step in the same direction. The Indian fitness wearable market is poised to witness immense growth, and we have already captured over 8% of market share in the segment. There is a great deal of untapped potential for smart bands, especially in the affordable segment. By offering a unique health and wellness proposition through advanced features, we are confident of capturing larger market share in the price sensitive market,” XieSenchu, General Manager, International Business at Shenzhen Aodishi Technology Limited, Lenovo Beijing's authorised Channel Partner for Sales in India, said in a statement.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.