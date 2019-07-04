Technology News
loading

Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 With Heart Rate Monitor, 20-Day Battery Life Launched in India at Rs. 1,499

The Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 is available to buy on Amazon.in.

By | Updated: 4 July 2019 18:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 With Heart Rate Monitor, 20-Day Battery Life Launched in India at Rs. 1,499

Lenovo has launched a new fitness band in India

Highlights
  • Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 is priced at Rs. 1,499
  • It is available on Amazon India, several launch offers are listed
  • It offers continuous heart-rate monitoring, is waterproof as well

Lenovo has launched a new Smart Band Cardio 2 fitness tracker in India. The wearable comes in at an affordable price, and offers continuous heart rate monitoring among other features. Other key features of the fitness band include a lithium-polymer 100mAh battery that lasts up to 20 days on one charge, 5ATM waterproof level which means that you can take it for a swim, and an OLED display for notifications and more. The Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 has already gone on sale in India, and is available to buy on Amazon.in.

The Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 is priced in India at Rs. 1,499, and is currently available to buy on Amazon India. The fitness band is offered only in a Black colour option and offers listed include Rs. 50 cashback on Amazon Pay UPI, and 5 percent instant discount with HSBC cashback card.

The new Lenovo fitness band has a sleek removable strap design, and a 0.87-inch OLED display. It helps in collating information about physical activities such as running, walking, and cycling. It displays text messages, voice call notifications, and even monitors sleep. There's also a Sedentary Remind mode, which reminds the wearer to get up and walk if they have been sitting for too long, along with a new step counting algorithm that promises enhanced accuracy.

The fitness band comes with a built-in USB charging port, and is compatible with iOS 8.0 and all Android devices above 5.0. It pairs with the Lenovo Life app for detailed report and logging. Other features of the Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2, as mentioned, include 24-hour continuous dynamic heart rate monitor, a lithium-polymer 100mAh battery that claims to last up to 20 days on one charge, and a 5ATM waterproof level, which means it can survive 50 metres of water immersion when a user is swimming or surfing.

“Lenovo is pushing smart wearables as a category since last year and the launch of Smart Band Cardio 2 is a step in the same direction. The Indian fitness wearable market is poised to witness immense growth, and we have already captured over 8% of market share in the segment. There is a great deal of untapped potential for smart bands, especially in the affordable segment. By offering a unique health and wellness proposition through advanced features, we are confident of capturing larger market share in the price sensitive market,” XieSenchu, General Manager, International Business at Shenzhen Aodishi Technology Limited, Lenovo Beijing's authorised Channel Partner for Sales in India, said in a statement.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo, Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2, Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 Price in India, Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 Specifications
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Stranger Things Season 3 Now Streaming on Netflix in India
Apple to Replace Its Butterfly Keyboard With Scissor Switch in Future MacBook Models: Ming-Chi Kuo
Honor Smartphones
Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 With Heart Rate Monitor, 20-Day Battery Life Launched in India at Rs. 1,499
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 9 PureView to Launch in India Soon, HMD Global Teases
  2. Avengers: Endgame to Re-Release in India on Friday With Extra Footage
  3. Samsung Sued by Australian Regulator Over Misleading Water Resistance Ads
  4. Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale: Everything You Can Expect This Year
  5. Redmi 7A With Snapdragon 439 SoC, 12-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  6. Lenovo Z6 With Triple Rear Camera Setup, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. MIUI 10's Latest Beta Brings New Settings Menu, Password Manager: Report
  8. Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme X vs Samsung Galaxy M40
  9. Vivo Z1 Pro Review
  10. Google Photos Is Getting These New, Highly Useful Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.