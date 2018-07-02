Lenovo HX06 Fitness Tracker Launched in India as a Flipkart-Exclusive

The Lenovo HX06 budget fitness tracker has been launched in the Indian market as a Flipkart exclusive. It will join its siblings HX03 Cardio and HX03F Spectra, which arrived in the country in April this year. Among the key features of the HX06 are the monochrome OLED display and the IP67 water-resistant band. It weighs 20 grams and has a LiPo battery that works for up to 8 days on a single charge. The new Lenovo HX06 fitness tracker can be used with Android 4.4 or above devices as well as iOS 9 or above devices and pairs with devices using Bluetooth 4.2 LE.

The 0.87-inch OLED panel of the new Lenovo fitness tracker has resolution of 128x32 pixels and can show the fitness statistics, time and date, battery percentage, etc. Among the fitness features are footstep counter, calorie counter, sedentary reminder, and sleep monitor. It will also show time spent running, cycling and swimming. However, there is no heart rate monitor in the device. There’s also an anti-sleep mode you can use to stay alert in case you are driving back from somewhere or simply need to stay awake — the device will prompt you to remain awake via vibrations.

Lenovo has also baked in caller information reminder and alarm clock reminder in the HX06 fitness band. It comes with USB charging, anti-drop-type silicone wrist band, social media sharing for fitness goals, and phone finder. There’s 1-year international warranty on the device, according to the Flipkart listing.

