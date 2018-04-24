Lenovo on Tuesday expanded its range of fitness tracking by launching the HX03 Cardio and HX03F Spectra that both will go on sale exclusively through Flipkart. The two new fitness bands feature dedicated display panels and offer fitness-centric features, including a dynamic heart rate monitor, movement monitoring, and sleep monitoring. The Bluetooth-enabled bands also have IP68-rated water-resistant builds. While the Lenovo HX03 Cardio in a Black colour body will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting today at Rs. 1,999, the Lenovo HX03F Spectra will go on sale through the online marketplace from May 3 at Rs. 2,299.

The Lenovo HX03F Cardio sports a 0.96-inch (128x32 pixels) OLED display and an intelligent alarm clock functionality. The fitness tracker also includes a series of sensors, including an optical heart rate sensor and a gyro sensor and offers features such as Multi-Master Interface Switching, Anti-Sleep Mode, Silent Alarm, Sedentary Reminder, and a Motion Reminder. The Lenovo HX03 Cardio, on the other hand, has a (160x80 pixels) TFT-LCD colour panel and comes with interchangeable wrist straps.

Both new fitness tracking bands have the ability to track heart rate every 15 minutes with 24-hour real-time heart rate monitoring. Lenovo has provided connectivity with mobile devices to deliver notifications for voice calls, emails, and text messages directly through the fitness bands. Likewise, both bands are capable of tracking heart rate, steps, distance, calories burned, and sleep.

Lenovo HX03 Cardio

The Lenovo HX03 Cardio and HX03F Spectra come with Bluetooth 4.2 LE and are compatible with devices running at least Android 4.4 (KitKat) or iOS 8.0. Furthermore, the bands are capable of delivering up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge.

"Lenovo HX03 Cardio and HX03F Spectra smart band are yet another effort in fitness genre. India market which is approximately 2 million units in 2017, is expected to reach 3 million units in 2018. We target to acquire 20 percent market share within 2018. We have great expectation from the Indian market, where the share of wearable devices is projected to gain significantly in the coming years," said Sebastian Peng, Head of Lenovo MGB Ecosystem.

Since the firm started selling its wearables in India last year, the company has achieved 6-7 percent of the market share of smart wearables in the country, he said.

The company is looking to make smart wearables in India; it presently makes its wearables in China. Once local manufacturing kicks off, Peng said the company would consider India as an export hub for wearables.

Lenovo has already partnered with homegrown e-commerce firm Flipkart to sell wearables on its platform, said Naveen Bajaj, India head at Shenzhen Aodishi Technology, which is Lenovo's authorised overseas accessories distributor. It will expand its wearable offerings to other e-commerce portals, such as Amazon as well, and will push to establish a physical retail network too, starting with major Indian cities.

"Smart wearables is the key category we're trying to push for this year. We are very confident that we can achieve our target," Peng said.

India's wearables market was worth $157 million in 2017, according to International Data Corporation. Other wearable sellers in the country include Xiaomi Technology, Huawei and Fitbit.

Written with Reuters inputs