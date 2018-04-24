Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Lenovo HX03 Cardio, HX03F Spectra With 10-Day Battery Life Launched: Price, Features

 
, 24 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Lenovo HX03 Cardio, HX03F Spectra With 10-Day Battery Life Launched: Price, Features

Lenovo HX03F Spectra

Highlights

  • Lenovo HX03 Cardio and HX03F Spectra have been launched in India
  • The new fitness bands will go on sale exclusively through Flipkart
  • Both bands have dynamic heart rate tracking and IP68 builds

Lenovo on Tuesday expanded its range of fitness tracking by launching the HX03 Cardio and HX03F Spectra that both will go on sale exclusively through Flipkart. The two new fitness bands feature dedicated display panels and offer fitness-centric features, including a dynamic heart rate monitor, movement monitoring, and sleep monitoring. The Bluetooth-enabled bands also have IP68-rated water-resistant builds. While the Lenovo HX03 Cardio in a Black colour body will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting today at Rs. 1,999, the Lenovo HX03F Spectra will go on sale through the online marketplace from May 3 at Rs. 2,299.

The Lenovo HX03F Cardio sports a 0.96-inch (128x32 pixels) OLED display and an intelligent alarm clock functionality. The fitness tracker also includes a series of sensors, including an optical heart rate sensor and a gyro sensor and offers features such as Multi-Master Interface Switching, Anti-Sleep Mode, Silent Alarm, Sedentary Reminder, and a Motion Reminder. The Lenovo HX03 Cardio, on the other hand, has a (160x80 pixels) TFT-LCD colour panel and comes with interchangeable wrist straps.

Both new fitness tracking bands have the ability to track heart rate every 15 minutes with 24-hour real-time heart rate monitoring. Lenovo has provided connectivity with mobile devices to deliver notifications for voice calls, emails, and text messages directly through the fitness bands. Likewise, both bands are capable of tracking heart rate, steps, distance, calories burned, and sleep.

lenovo hx03 cardio Lenovo HX03 Cardio

Lenovo HX03 Cardio

The Lenovo HX03 Cardio and HX03F Spectra come with Bluetooth 4.2 LE and are compatible with devices running at least Android 4.4 (KitKat) or iOS 8.0. Furthermore, the bands are capable of delivering up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge.

"Lenovo HX03 Cardio and HX03F Spectra smart band are yet another effort in fitness genre. India market which is approximately 2 million units in 2017, is expected to reach 3 million units in 2018. We target to acquire 20 percent market share within 2018. We have great expectation from the Indian market, where the share of wearable devices is projected to gain significantly in the coming years," said Sebastian Peng, Head of Lenovo MGB Ecosystem.

Since the firm started selling its wearables in India last year, the company has achieved 6-7 percent of the market share of smart wearables in the country, he said.

The company is looking to make smart wearables in India; it presently makes its wearables in China. Once local manufacturing kicks off, Peng said the company would consider India as an export hub for wearables.

Lenovo has already partnered with homegrown e-commerce firm Flipkart to sell wearables on its platform, said Naveen Bajaj, India head at Shenzhen Aodishi Technology, which is Lenovo's authorised overseas accessories distributor. It will expand its wearable offerings to other e-commerce portals, such as Amazon as well, and will push to establish a physical retail network too, starting with major Indian cities.

"Smart wearables is the key category we're trying to push for this year. We are very confident that we can achieve our target," Peng said.

India's wearables market was worth $157 million in 2017, according to International Data Corporation. Other wearable sellers in the country include Xiaomi Technology, Huawei and Fitbit.

Written with Reuters inputs

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo HX03 Cardio price in India, Lenovo HX03 Cardio, Lenovo HX03F Spectra price in India, Lenovo HX03F Spectra, Lenovo, India, Wearables
HMD Global India Operations Already Profitable, Executive Says
Redmi Note 5 24-Hour Sale on Mi.com Tomorrow
Best AC deals
Lenovo HX03 Cardio, HX03F Spectra With 10-Day Battery Life Launched: Price, Features
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
JBL
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi 6X (Mi A2) Listed on Android.com Ahead of Launch; Price Leaked?
  2. Huawei P20 Lite, P20 Pro With FullView Displays Launched in India
  3. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro
  4. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs. 10,999
  5. OnePlus 6 Glass Back Panel Teased Officially
  6. Redmi Note 5 to Go on 24-Hour Sale in India
  7. OnePlus 6 Launch Date Reportedly Confirmed via OnePlus Lab Programme
  8. Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular Version Launching in India via Jio, Airtel
  9. Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite India Launch Today
  10. Mi 6X (Mi A2) Leaked Hands-on Video Emerges Ahead of April 25 Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.