Lenovo has launched a new fitness wearable in India that also masquerades as a digital wristwatch. Called the Lenovo Ego, the new wearable from the Chinese company is essentially a digital watch that also offers fitness-focused features such as heart-rate tracking, step tracking, sleep monitoring, and activity tracking among others. The Lenovo Ego is claimed to last for around 20 days on a single charge and also provides notifications for calls, messages, emails, and social media app activity. The watch is claimed to be water resistant up to a depth of 50 metres.

The Lenovo Ego has been priced at Rs. 1,999 and is now available from Flipkart and Croma retail outlets. On Flipkart, buyers can also avail an additional cashback worth 5 percent of the Lenovo Ego's asking price if the purchase is made using an Axis Bank Buzz credit card. The Lenovo Ego is compatible with both Android and iOS phones and can be paired with a phone via the Lenovo Life app.

Talking about features, the Lenovo Ego features a 1.6-inch anti-reflective monochrome display and comes equipped with a dedicated ‘Light' button to illuminate the display. The Lenovo offering can provide vibrating alerts for alarms and incoming notifications such as calls, text messages, emails, and social media app activity. The wearable also comes with a remote camera feature which allows users to click a picture from their connected phone's camera with a single tap on the Lenovo Ego's display.

As for the Lenovo Ego's fitness-centric capabilities, the onboard heart rate sensor brings 24/7 heart rate tracking capability to the table and is claimed to provide accurate heart rate data in real time during activities like running and cycling to name a few. The wearable device can also be used for sleep tracking as well as swim tracking, allowing users to record laps, check swim stroke details as well as calories burnt during the activity.

Lenovo Ego weighs just 42 grams and features a rubber strap which is claimed to be highly durable. Step tracking is also on the table, and so is the ability to set a workout and sleep schedule. The Lenovo wearable's retail package comes with a magnetic charger. The battery of Lenovo's digital smartwatch is claimed to last 20 days on a single charge, however, the battery longevity will vary with usage pattern.

