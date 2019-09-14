Technology News
Lenovo Carme Smartwatch With Heart Rate Monitor, IPS Colour Display Launched in India at Rs. 3,499

Lenovo Carme is claimed to deliver up to seven days of battery life on a single charge.

By | Updated: 14 September 2019 16:49 IST
Lenovo Carme (HW25P) sports a 2.5D curved surface design

Highlights
  • Lenovo Carme will go on sale starting September 15
  • The smartwatch will be available through Croma and Flipkart
  • It comes with a pedometer and offers sleep monitoring

Lenovo Carme (HW25P) smartwatch on Saturday made its debut in India with a price tag of Rs. 3,499. The new smartwatch features an IPS colour display with touch support and a 2.5D curved surface design. To attract fitness freaks, Lenovo has offered features such as 24-hour heart rate monitor and sleep tracking. The Carme smartwatch also has an IP68-rated build that makes a water and dust-resistant device. It also offers notifications directly through the connected smartphone on receiving new text messages and incoming calls.

Starting September 15, the Lenovo Carme (HW25P) will be available for purchase through Croma and Flipkart in two distinct colour variants -- Black and Green.

The Lenovo Carme (HW25P) sports a 1.3-inch IPS colour display that is equipped with a one-touch sensor. There is also the 2.5D curved surface design to resist blind angles and let users read the on-screen content in bright daylight.

Lenovo claims that the Carme smartwatch comes preloaded with a list of health and fitness features, including pedometer, 24-hour heart rate monitor, and sleep monitor. There is also a sports mode that works with activities such as badminton, basketball, cycling, football, running, swimming, and walking. Further, the watch has features including weather forecast, search for the phone, alarm reminder, stopwatch, and smart notifications for emails, text messages, and calls.

The device is touted to deliver up to seven days of battery life on a single charge. Also, it is equipped with Bluetooth version 4.2 and is compatible with both Android and iOS platforms.

Notably, the Lenovo Carme smartwatch is being imported and distributed by a company called PR Innovations in India.

“Owing to the needs of the tech-savvy generation, Lenovo Carme brings alive the latest technology with a unique combination of trendy design and wide array of smart features,” said CP Khandelwal, Founder, PR Innovations, in a statement. “We are hopeful that just like our previous launches, Lenovo Carme will also be well accepted by the India market.”

