Lenovo Cardio Plus HX03W Affordable Fitness Band With Heart Rate Sensor, Sleep Tracker Launched in India

, 07 September 2018
Highlights

  • The Lenovo fitness band is priced at Rs. 1,999
  • It will be available via Amazon India from September 9
  • It comes with detachable straps with band light adjustment feature

Chinese technology company Lenovo on Friday launched the Cardio Plus HX03W smart band with multi-interface options and several health and fitness features in India. The new Lenovo fitness band is priced at Rs. 1,999 and will be available via Amazon India from September 9. It comes with detachable straps with band light adjustment feature, and is IP68 certified for water-resistance up to 1 metre. Buyers can choose between Black, Blue, Red, and Orange colour options.

The fitness band works with smartphones having Bluetooth 4.2 and above, and comes with a 0.96-inch OLED full-screen display. It has an embedded heart rate sensor, long standby time, and USB direct charging, the company said in a statement. Its Running Mode lets users track their steps, calories burnt, distance covered walking/ running, etc. Compatible with both Android (4.4 and above) and iOS (8.0 and above), the smart band comes with running mode, anti-sleep mode, long sitting alert and sedentary reminder features.

Lenovo has also released a revamped version of its Lenovo Life fitness app that enables users to check daily activities and includes features like dieting, shape training videos and private sports plans. It also has a real-time tracker that allows users to share activity result as well as timely correction of bugs. Users will be able to share their sports data on Facebook and Twitter.

"The fitness space in India is witnessing growth at a tremendous pace and Cardio Plus HX03W is a perfect pick for fitness enthusiasts who are looking for premium and stylish looking gizmo at value price point," said Sebastian Peng, Head of Mobile Business Group ecosystem, Lenovo.

Written with inputs from IANS

