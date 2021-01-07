Technology News
Lava BeFIT Fitness Band With SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India; Zup Phone Upgrade Programme Introduced

Lava BeFIT fitness band comes with temperature, heart rate, and SpO2 monitoring.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 January 2021 14:32 IST
Lava BeFIT fitness band comes in a single colour option

Highlights
  • Lava BeFIT fitness band is priced at Rs. 2,699
  • It will be available from January 26
  • Zup programme allows you to upgrade RAM and storage of your Lava phones

Lava BeFIT fitness band has been launched in India. The company held a virtual event on Thursday where it also unveiled new smartphones in its Z series, a customisable phone, and a smartphone upgrade programme. The BeFIT band from Lava is the company's first smart band and it allows you to keep a track of your daily activity, and monitor body temperature, heart rate, and more. Lava BeFIT has a colour display with a single touch-sensitive button. The smartphone upgrade plan, called Zup, allows users to upgrade the RAM and storage of their phones within the first year of purchase.

Lava BeFIT fitness band price in India, availability

The Lava BeFIT fitness band is priced at Rs. 2,699 and will be available for purchase from Amazon, Lava website, and offline stores from January 26. It comes in a single black colour option.

Lava BeFIT fitness band specifications

Lava BeFIT comes with a small colour display with a touch-sensitive button at the bottom. It has all-day activity tracking and several features to track and maintain good health including temperature, heart rate, and SpO2 monitoring. It has an auto-sleep mode as well. Being a smart band, the Lava BeFIT can relay your phone's notifications including SMS, emails, and social media alerts. The Lava BeFIT also features GPS tracking, sedentary reminders, vibration alerts, run plans, and water resistance. The company has not shared information on the battery life yet.

Lava Zup upgrade programme

Along with the Lava BeFIT fitness band, the company unveiled its Z series smartphones including Lava Z1, Lava Z2, Lava Z4, and Lava Z6. As mentioned, Lava has also introduced the Zup programme that will allow you to upgrade the RAM and storage of the phones within the first year of purchase. Lava shared that customers can pay Rs. 1,949 to upgrade their phones from a 2GB + 32GB configuration to a 4GB + 64GB configuration. This upgrade plan is valid for Lava Z2, Lava Z4, Lava Z6, and myZ customisable phone models. The Zup programme will also be available from January 26.

To upgrade their phone, customers can pre-book their appointment at a service centre and get on-the-spot upgrade. The upgrades are limited to RAM and storage only. Lava says there will be no data loss during the upgrade process and the company will take care of your data. The warranty of the phone will be linked to the phone itself and not the upgraded components. Customers can also upgrade to any level they want, but will not be able to downgrade.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

