Jio Glass Mixed Reality Headset With Wireless Audio, 3D Holographic Video Calling Announced

Jio Glass weighs just 75 grams and is said to be compatible with 25 mixed reality apps already.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 July 2020 16:40 IST
Jio Glass plugs into a smartphone for converting 2D apps into a 3D experience

Highlights
  • Jio Glass allows for conducting 3D virtual classrooms with holographic co
  • It allows students to virtually travel to places across the globe in 3D
  • Jio Glass has wireless audio and supports almost all audio formats

Jio Glass, a mixed reality headset, was announced at the annual Reliance AGM 2020 on Wednesday. The headset essentially pairs with your phone to let you conduct classes, make video calls, and host meetings in a 3D holographic environment. Jio Platforms' Tesseract subsidiary has designed the Jio Glass, and it is said to be compatible with 25 mixed reality apps already. The mixed reality headset has an ergonomic design for comfortable use and a camera up front. It has a slew of sensors built-in to allow users to engage in immersive content.

The Jio Glass is lightweight and weighs only 75 grams. It looks just like any normal pair of sunglasses at the outset but is thicker in some places to integrate the sensors and necessary hardware. It essentially pairs with your smartphone and amplifies compatible apps into the 3D augmented world. The glasses come with support for spatial and directional XR sound system that runs all audio formats without any wired attachments. As mentioned, the mixed reality headset comes with 25 mixed reality applications compatibility across genres like entertainment, learning, gaming, shopping and productivity. Jio didn't unveil pricing and availability plans for Jio Glass at the AGM.

The headset has a high-resolution display, and there are vents in the frame for heat dissipation. The company claims users can easily make calls using the Jio Glass through voice commands like “Hello Jio, please call XXX and YYYY." The Jio Glass enables users to make a holographic video call in which you can also share, discuss, and deliberate on projects and presentations on a large screen. It is also possible to enable virtual interactions through 3D virtual avatar or even in a 2D manner.

Jio Glass could prove to be useful for teachers and students as well, allowing them to come together in a 3D virtual classroom and conduct holographic sessions through the Jio Mixed Reality Cloud in real-time. The mixed reality headset could also enable immersive learning where students could virtually travel to Taj Mahal or the Pyramids of Giza in their geography lectures. The company did not indulge into too much detail for the Jio Glass, but now that it has been unveiled, availability and pricing details should be announced in the near future.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Jio Glass, JioGlass, Jio Glass Launch, Jio Glass Features, Reliance Jio, Tesseract
