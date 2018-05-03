Chinese electronics company iVoomi on Thursday launched its first health band, FitMe, in India. Priced at Rs. 1,999, the wearable comes with a scratch-proof display, heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, running mode, vibration reminder, pedometer, GPS and other features, iVoomi said in a statement.

"The 'FitMe' health band is sleek, smart, dust-proof and water resistant and features a display of 128x32 pixels resolution that makes it crystal clear from all viewing angles," said iVoomi India CEO Ashwin Bhandari. Another highlight feature is said to be pollution tracking, with a feature that indicates the current Air Quality Index (AQI) across all Indian cities.

With an IP67 certification for dust and water resistance, the iVoomi FitMe health band can be submerged in up to 1 metre of water for 30 minutes, has auto-sync for Smart Me OS 2.0 and is capable of OTA (Over the Air Software) updates.

FitMe is chargeable without a USB cable; the display can be directly connected to any USB port to charge the device. It houses a 90mAh battery, said to deliver up to 3 to 5 days of usage time, and up to 60 days of standby time.

Available on Flipkart, the iVoomi FitMe health band comes with a six-month warranty. Another feature the company is touting is Dual Login on the FitMe Health App, enabling two people at different locations to login into the app and track the activities & fitness records of the person wearing the band.

