Infinix has launched the Infinix Band 5 in India, a new affordable wearable that goes against the likes of Xiaomi's Mi Band 3i. The Infinix Band 5 features a colour IPS display for displaying health metrics and notifications from connected apps. The Infinix wearable also comes with an IP67 certified build, which means it is waterproof to a good extent. The Infinix Band 5 is available in a trio of colours and comes equipped with a heart rate sensor that is capable of 24x7 heart rate monitoring. The device is claimed to provide battery longevity of 20 days on a single charge.

Infinix Band 5 price in India, availability

The Infinix Band 5 is priced at Rs. 1,799 in India. It will go on sale from Flipkart starting December 3 and will be available in Black, Blue, and Red colour options. The Infinix Band 5 will go up against the Mi Band 3i that is also priced at Rs. 1,799 and the Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 that costs less at Rs. 1,499, among others.

Infinix Band 5 specifications

Talking about the features, the Infinix Band 5 sports with a 0.96-inch colour IPS display that can be used to check activity stats and app notifications. It comes equipped with a heart rate sensor for 24x7 pulse monitoring and starts vibrating if the heart rate crosses a defined limit. It is also capable of tracking a wide range of activities and can provide details like steps taken, calories burnt, distance covered, and sleep pattern among others.

The Infinix Band 5 is claimed to provide a battery life of 20-days when the continuous heart rate tracking feature is disabled. In case 24x7 heart rate monitoring is enabled, the Infinix wearable is claimed to last 5-7 day on a single charge. The device also comes with a sedentary reminder that vibrates when it detects that the user has not moved for a specific duration. It pairs with compatible phones via the Infinix Life 2.0 app that is claimed to offer active data sync facility.