Huawei Watch D Smartwatch With Blood Pressure Monitor, ECG Sensor Launched

Huawei Watch D comes with a host of medicine-related functions and sensors.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 23 December 2021 18:44 IST
Huawei Watch D Smartwatch With Blood Pressure Monitor, ECG Sensor Launched

Photo Credit: Huawei China

Huawei Watch D is offered in Black and Titanium colour options

  • Huawei Watch D has 1.64-inch AMOLED
  • It will be available for purchase on December 25
  • Huawei Watch D offers support for over 70 exercises

Huawei Watch D was launched in China on Thursday. The USP of the smartwatch is its sensors that have the ability to measure blood pressure, blood oxygen, sleep, stress, and body temperature. As per Huawei, the watch can also help in screening atherosclerosis -- the buildup of fats, cholesterol , and other substances in and on artery walls, and arrhythmia -- which is related to the rate or rhythm of heartbeat. There is also an ECG monitor. The smartwatch was announced alongside the Huawei P50 Pocket foldable smartphone.

Huawei Watch D price, availability

As per the listing on vmall website, the Huawei Watch D price has been set at CNY 2,988 (roughly Rs. 35,200). It is now available for pre-booking, and will be up for grabs from December 25 in Black and Titanium colours.

Huawei Watch D specifications

The Huawei Watch D sports a 1.64-inch AMOLED screen with 280x456 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density. The screen is encased in an aluminium alloy frame, and the bottom shell is made of plastic and sapphire. You get two physical buttons: ‘Health' and ‘Home'. The smartwatch is compatible with HarmonyOS 2 and above, Android 6.0 and above, as well as iOS 9.0 and above.

As far as sensors are concerned, Huawei Watch D is able to measure blood pressure as well as blood oxygen, monitor heart rate, collect ECG, track sleep, offer breathing training, and monitor body temperature. Other sensors include a 6-axis inertial sensor (acceleration sensor and gyroscope sensor). Huawei says that the wearable comes with support for over 70 exercises, including football, gymnastics, running, weightlifting, yoga, among others.

Other features of the Huawei Watch D include message reminders, voice assistant, and an alarm clock. The smartwatch has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It packs a 451mAh battery and wireless charging support. Huawei says that smartwatch can deliver up to 7 days of run time on typical usage, and it takes about 2.5 hours to fully juice up. For connectivity, the wearable uses Bluetooth v5.1. It measures 51x38x13.6mm, and weighs 40.9 grams (without strap).

Huawei Watch D

Huawei Watch D

Display Size 41mm
Compatible OS HarmonyOS 2 and above, Android 6.0 and above, iOS 9.0 and above
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type AMOLED
Further reading: Huawei Watch D, Huawei Watch D Price, Huawei Watch D Specifications, Huawei
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Verified Facebook Page Impersonating Elon Musk Surfaces, Lures 70,000 Followers Before Being Pulled

Huawei Watch D Smartwatch With Blood Pressure Monitor, ECG Sensor Launched
