Technology News
loading

Huawei Watch GT Runner With 14-Day Battery Life, Blood Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) Sensor Launched

Huawei Watch GT Runner price is set at CNY 2188 (roughly Rs. 25,500).

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 18 November 2021 11:57 IST
Huawei Watch GT Runner With 14-Day Battery Life, Blood Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) Sensor Launched

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Watch GT Runner sports a round 1.43-inch AMOLED touch display in a 46mm dial

Highlights
  • Huawei Watch GT Runner will be available for purchase from November 26
  • It has whole bunch of health monitoring sensors such as heart rate, SpO2
  • Huawei Watch GT Runner packs a 451mAh battery, can last for up to 14 days

Huawei Watch GT Runner debuted in China on Wednesday. The new smartwatch from the Chinese tech giant is claimed to be designed for physically active users. It is a sportier, lighter version of the Huawei Watch GT 3 that was launched late last month. The Huawei Watch GT Runner sports a round 1.43-inch AMOLED display and gets a gamut of health-monitoring sensors such as heart rate sensor and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) sensor. The Huawei Watch GT Runner also features more than 100 sports modes.

Huawei Watch GT Runner price

The newly launched Huawei Watch GT Runner is priced at CNY 2,188 (roughly Rs. 25,500). The Huawei smartwatch is currently available for pre-order and its open sale will begin on November 26. Interested buyers will be able to purchase the smartwatch through Huawei's V Mall, Huawei experience stores, major e-commerce websites, and authorised retailers. It is offered in Dawn of Light (Gray) and Starry Night Runner (Black) colour options. In comparison, the Huawei Watch GT 3 is priced starting CNY 1,588 (roughly Rs. 18,500).

Huawei Watch GT Runner specifications

The Huawei Watch GT Runner runs HarmonyOS sports a round 1.43-inch (466x466 pixels) AMOLED touch display with a 46mm dial. It gets two buttons on the right side with the top button also doubling up as a dial. The new smartwatch from the Chinese tech giant features a whole host of features that monitors health of the user through its TruSeen 5.0+ heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, sleep, and stress monitoring. Furthermore, it also gets more than 100 sports modes.

Connectivity options on the Huawei Watch GT Runner comprise Bluetooth v5.2 with a 2.4GHz band and NFC. It also supports bluetooth calling and requires at least Android 6.0 or iOS 9.0 to connect to smartphones. Onboard sensors include gyroscope, accelerometer, compass, geo-magnetic sensor, air pressure sensor, and the aforementioned health monitoring sensors. The Huawei smartwatch has an IP68 rating for dust- and water-resistance (up to 50 metres).

Huawei Watch GT Runner packs a 451mAh battery that can last for up to 14 days with a typical usage and 7 days with heavy usage. Huawei mentions it can be fully charged in 2 hours. The smartwatch measures 46.4x46.4x11mm and weighs around 38.5 grams without the strap.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Huawei Watch GT Runner

Huawei Watch GT Runner

Strap Color Black, Gray
Display Size 46mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Watch GT Runner, Huawei Watch GT Runner Price, Huawei Watch GT Runner Specifications, HarmonyOS
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Meta Antitrust Lawsuit Should Be Allowed by Court to Proceed, US FTC Says

Related Stories

Huawei Watch GT Runner With 14-Day Battery Life, Blood Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) Sensor Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 15.1.1 With Call Improvements Released for iPhone 12, iPhone 13 Series
  2. Apple to Sell Spare Parts to Consumers to Repair iPhones, Macs
  3. BGMI Lite Version Could Be in Development, Gamers Asked Why They Want It
  4. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  5. Moto G41 Official-Looking Renders, Key Specifications Surface Online
  6. Amazfit GTS 3 Review: Old Wine in a New Bottle
  7. Here’s When Your Samsung Phone Will Get Android 12-Based One UI 4.0 in India
  8. Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 Pro+ Models Tipped to Launch in India Early Next Year
  9. Moto Watch 100 With a Circular Display, 14-Day Battery Life Now Official
  10. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Set for November 30
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 15.1.1 Released for iPhone 12, iPhone 13 Series; Brings Call Drop Improvements
  2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Urges Countries to Cooperate to Make Cryptocurrencies Safe
  3. Huawei Watch GT Runner With 14-Day Battery Life, Blood Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) Sensor Launched
  4. Meta Antitrust Lawsuit Should Be Allowed by Court to Proceed, US FTC Says
  5. How to Teach a Robot to Open Doors by Itself? University of Cincinnati Students Find a Way
  6. Bitcoin Manages to Negate Early Day Drop, Ether and Other Crypto Coins Show Recovery Signs
  7. Xbox Cloud Gaming Support Rolling Out to Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X
  8. Vivo V23e 5G Colours, RAM and Storage Configuration Leak Ahead of November 23 Launch
  9. Moto G Power (2022) With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Google Signs 5-Year Deal to Pay for News From AFP
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com