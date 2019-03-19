Technology News

Huawei Watch GT With 2-Week Battery Life Now on Sale in India Starting at Rs. 15,990

19 March 2019
Huawei Watch GT With 2-Week Battery Life Now on Sale in India Starting at Rs. 15,990

Huawei Watch GT runs on the company’s own LiteOS

Highlights

  • Huawei Watch GT supports activity and sleep tracking
  • The smartwatch is offered in Classic and Sport variants
  • Huawei Watch GT is now available via Amazon.in

Huawei Watch GT is now available for orders via Amazon India in both Classic and Sport variants. Amazon listings say the Huawei wearable will be in stock on March 21 and the first shipments will start reaching customers on March 23. Launched last week in the country, Huawei Watch GT is a LiteOS-powered smartwatch that comes with features like 14-day battery life, activity tracking, heart-rate sensor, and sleep tracking. The company says that Watch GT has seen immense interest from the consumers on Amazon and the device's listing received the maximum number of ‘notify me' requests ever on the e-retailer.

Huawei Watch GT price, launch offers

Huawei is offering two variants of the Watch GT in the country – Huawei Watch GT Classic and Huawei Watch GT Sport. There is not much difference between the two variants. The Sport variant packs a dual-colour silicone strap with a black steel chassis, whereas the Classic variant features a leather-rubber strap with steel chassis. There is also minor design tweaks in the ceramic bezel of the two variants. The Huawei Watch GT Sport has been priced at Rs. 15,990, whereas the Huawei Watch GT Classic can be purchased at Rs. 16,990. The smartwatch can now be ordered via Amazon.in.

Both Watch GT models come with a free Huawei AM61 Sport Bluetooth Earphone for a limited period. Additionally, Amazon is offering 5 percent instant discount on purchases made using ICICI Debit or Credit card EMIs. No cost EMIs as well as couple of other payment mode offers are available as well.

Huawei Watch GT features, specifications

The Watch GT sports a 1.39-inch OLED screen with a DLC (diamond-like carbon) coating on the glass and a ceramic bezel. It comes with activity, sleep tracking support, and includes a GPS for accurate location tracking. There is a heart rate sensor onboard as well, which, Huawei claims, comes with artificial intelligence optimisations for more precise readings.

The Huawei Watch GT runs on the company's own LiteOS and packs a dual-chip architecture, where one chip is meant for low-power tasks and the other for more dynamic tasks. In terms of connectivity, the smartwatch has Bluetooth v4.2 and NFC. It is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 or later or iOS 9.0 or later. It is also water-resistant up to 50 meters.

The Watch GT supports modes such as hiking, trail run, outdoor walking, running, cycling, swimming, and free training. It also provides tracking of time, distance, heart rate, stride frequency, step count, aerobic, and anaerobic training, and VO2max.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Huawei Watch GT

Huawei Watch GT

Strap ColorGraphite Black Silicone Strap, Saddle Brown leather Silicone Strap, Glacier Gray Silicone Strap, Fluorescent Green Silicone Strap
Display Size35mm
Compatible OSAndroid 4.4, iOS 9.0
Strap MaterialLeather
Dial ShapeRound
Display TypeAMOLED
Ideal ForUnisex
Further reading: Huawei Watch GT, Huawei Watch GT specifications, Huawei
Gadgets 360 Staff
Huawei Watch GT With 2-Week Battery Life Now on Sale in India Starting at Rs. 15,990
Comment
 
 

