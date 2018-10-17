Huawei Watch GT and Band 3 Pro Smart Wearables Launched

At its Mate 20 series launch event on Tuesday, Huawei also announced the launch of two new wearables: the Watch GT and Band 3 Pro. The Huawei Watch GT smartwatch runs on the company's proprietary Light OS, claims 14 days of battery life, and comes with real-time heart rate monitoring feature. The water-resistant watch also packs sleep and sports tracking features. Meanwhile, the Huawei Fitness Band 3 Pro comes with built-in GPS, AMOLED touchscreen, and water-resistance capabilities as well.

The Huawei Watch GT is priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 16,900) and EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 21,100) for the Sport and Classic versions respectively, and the Band 3 Pro is more reasonable at EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 8,400). Availability was not announced at the event, and may vary depending upon region.

Huawei Watch GT features and specifications

Huawei Watch GT comes with many interchangeable strap options, a round dial, a slim 10.6mm thickness, and a 1.39-inch OLED precise touch screen (454x454 pxels) display with 326ppi pixel density. The headline feature is its two-week battery life with varied usage of heart-rate monitoring and 90 minutes of exercise per week. Furthermore, Huawei claims that it lasts 30 days if the heart rate monitoring is off and the watch is used only for receiving messages and calls. If the GPS, heart-rate monitoring, and exercise monitoring are kept on continuously, the smartwatch will last for 22 hours.

The increase in battery life has been achieved due to a dual-chip architecture that achieves 80 percent power consumption saving, Huawei claims. The Watch GT integrates TruSeen 3.0 heart rate monitoring technology that is touted to provide a more efficient and accurate real-time personal heart-rate measurement.

The Huawei Watch GT is water-resistant up to 50 metres, hosts a barometer, compass, and altimter. It also supports sleep monitoring, and TruSleep 2.0 claims to identify common sleep related issues and provides more than 200 potential suggestions for better sleep. Apart from all of this, the Watch GT shows notifications of any messages, calls, reminders, or alarms as well.

The Watch GT's measurements are at 46.5x46.5x10.6 mm and it weighs 46 grams (without the strap). The watch case is made of metal, plastic, and ceramic materials, and comes in Black Stainless Steel and Stainless Steel colour options. The watch strap comes in graphite black silicone strap, saddle brown leather silicone strap, glacier grey silicone strap, fluorescent green silicone strap colour options.

In terms of specifications, the Huawei Watch GT comes with 16MB RAM and 128MB ROM, supports Bluetooth v4.2, and NFC. It does not support Wi-Fi. For pairing, it requires a device running Android 4.4 or later, or iOS 9.0 or later. The Watch GT takes a little over two hours to fully charge.

Huawei Band 3 Pro features and specifications

The Huawei Band 3 Pro fitness band features a 0.95-inch (120x240 pixels) AMOLED clickable touchscreen display with 2.5D glass protection. It sports a metal frame and a silicone strap, and tracks heart-rate, sleep, smart sports tracking and coaching as well. The 100mAh battery (100 minutes charging time) is touted to last for seven hours of continuous GPS tracking, and is also waterproof of up to 50 metres.

Other features of the Huawei Band 3 Pro include Find your phone, incoming call notifications, caller ID that lets you reject calls, content preview for messages, photo timer, and remote shutter button.

The dimensions of the Fitness Band 3 Pro are 45x19x11mm, and it weighs just 25 grams including the strap. It comes in Obsidian Black, Space Blue, and Quicksand Gold colour options. The fitness band is powered by an Applo 3 chip, supports Bluetooth v4.2, and includes a 6-axis acceleration sensor, detached PPG cardiotachometer, and an infrared wear sensor.