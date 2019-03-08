Technology News

Huawei Watch GT India Launch Set for March 12, to Be Available on Amazon India

, 08 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Watch GT India Launch Set for March 12, to Be Available on Amazon India

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Huawei India

Huawei Watch GT will be water resistant up to 50 metres

Highlights

  • Huawei Watch GT will launch in India on March 12
  • The smartwatch will be sold on Amazon India
  • Huawei Watch GT comes with a heart rate sensor, is water resistant

Less than five months after introducing the Huawei Watch GT at the Mate 20 Series launch event, the Chinese tech giant is ready to bring the smartwatch to India. The company has been teasing its arrival for a number of days now, with the latest teaser confirming that it is going to be offered on Amazon India. The smartwatch will launch in the country on March 12, and will be water-resistant up to 50 metres. The Huawei Watch GT runs on the company's proprietary Light OS, claims 14 days of battery life, and comes with real-time heart rate monitoring feature.

The Huawei Watch GT teasers point to the smartwatch's waterproof abilities and its fitness tracking features. The teasers also reveal a link to the dedicated Amazon microsite for the smartwatch, confirming that the watch will be sold via the e-commerce site. Huawei will reveal the pricing information on March 12. As mentioned, it was officially unveiled in October 2018 alongside the Mate 20 Series.

Huawei Watch GT features and specifications

Huawei Watch GT comes with an interchangeable strap, a round dial, a slim 10.6mm thickness, and a 1.39-inch OLED precise touch screen (454x454 pixels) display with 326ppi pixel density. The Watch GT integrates TruSeen 3.0 heart rate monitoring technology that is touted to provide a more efficient and accurate real-time personal heart-rate measurement. It is water-resistant up to 50 metres, hosts a barometer, compass, and altimeter. It also supports sleep monitoring, and TruSleep 2.0 claims to identify common sleep related issues as well as provides more than 200 potential suggestions for better sleep. Apart from all of this, the Watch GT can show notifications of messages, calls, reminders, and alarms as well.

In terms of specifications, the Huawei Watch GT comes with 16MB RAM and 128MB ROM, supports Bluetooth v4.2, and NFC. It does not support Wi-Fi. For pairing, it requires a device running Android 4.4 or later or iOS 9.0 or later.

The headline feature of the smartwatch is its two-week battery life with varied usage of heart-rate monitoring and 90 minutes of exercise per week. Furthermore, Huawei claims that it lasts 30 days if the heart rate monitoring is turned off and the watch is used only for receiving messages and calls. If the GPS, heart-rate monitoring, and exercise monitoring are kept on continuously, the smartwatch will last for 22 hours. The Watch GT takes a little over two hours to fully charge.

The Huawei Watch GT's measurements are at 46.5x46.5x10.6 mm and it weighs 46 grams (without the strap). The watch case is made of metal, plastic, and ceramic materials, and comes in Black Stainless Steel and Stainless Steel colour options. The watch strap comes in graphite black silicone strap, saddle brown leather silicone strap, glacier grey silicone strap, fluorescent green silicone strap colour options.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Watch GT, Huawei Watch GT Price in India, Huawei Watch GT Specifications, Huawei
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Sony Xperia 1 With 6.5-Inch 21:9 Display Listed by UK Retailer, Alleged Pricing Revealed
Vivo Y91i With 6.22-inch 19:9 Display, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Pricee
Huawei Watch GT India Launch Set for March 12, to Be Available on Amazon India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

LG G7 ThinQ
TRENDING
  1. Captain Marvel Is No Match for Wonder Woman, and That’s a Shame
  2. Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Oppo F11 Pro: All 48-Megapixel Phones Launched in India
  4. Ant Audio Launches New Range of Audio Products in India
  5. Fitbit Launches Lower-Cost Fitness Devices to Combat Samsung, Apple
  6. Samsung Galaxy M30 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  7. Microsoft Surface Book 2 May Get a Quad-Core Processor Upgrade
  8. BSNL Extends 25 Percent Cashback on Annual Broadband Plans Till March 31
  9. Why ACT Fibernet Is Actually Looking Forward to the Jio GigaFiber Rollout
  10. Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2060 OC Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.