Less than five months after introducing the Huawei Watch GT at the Mate 20 Series launch event, the Chinese tech giant is ready to bring the smartwatch to India. The company has been teasing its arrival for a number of days now, with the latest teaser confirming that it is going to be offered on Amazon India. The smartwatch will launch in the country on March 12, and will be water-resistant up to 50 metres. The Huawei Watch GT runs on the company's proprietary Light OS, claims 14 days of battery life, and comes with real-time heart rate monitoring feature.

The Huawei Watch GT teasers point to the smartwatch's waterproof abilities and its fitness tracking features. The teasers also reveal a link to the dedicated Amazon microsite for the smartwatch, confirming that the watch will be sold via the e-commerce site. Huawei will reveal the pricing information on March 12. As mentioned, it was officially unveiled in October 2018 alongside the Mate 20 Series.

Huawei Watch GT features and specifications

Huawei Watch GT comes with an interchangeable strap, a round dial, a slim 10.6mm thickness, and a 1.39-inch OLED precise touch screen (454x454 pixels) display with 326ppi pixel density. The Watch GT integrates TruSeen 3.0 heart rate monitoring technology that is touted to provide a more efficient and accurate real-time personal heart-rate measurement. It is water-resistant up to 50 metres, hosts a barometer, compass, and altimeter. It also supports sleep monitoring, and TruSleep 2.0 claims to identify common sleep related issues as well as provides more than 200 potential suggestions for better sleep. Apart from all of this, the Watch GT can show notifications of messages, calls, reminders, and alarms as well.

In terms of specifications, the Huawei Watch GT comes with 16MB RAM and 128MB ROM, supports Bluetooth v4.2, and NFC. It does not support Wi-Fi. For pairing, it requires a device running Android 4.4 or later or iOS 9.0 or later.

The headline feature of the smartwatch is its two-week battery life with varied usage of heart-rate monitoring and 90 minutes of exercise per week. Furthermore, Huawei claims that it lasts 30 days if the heart rate monitoring is turned off and the watch is used only for receiving messages and calls. If the GPS, heart-rate monitoring, and exercise monitoring are kept on continuously, the smartwatch will last for 22 hours. The Watch GT takes a little over two hours to fully charge.

The Huawei Watch GT's measurements are at 46.5x46.5x10.6 mm and it weighs 46 grams (without the strap). The watch case is made of metal, plastic, and ceramic materials, and comes in Black Stainless Steel and Stainless Steel colour options. The watch strap comes in graphite black silicone strap, saddle brown leather silicone strap, glacier grey silicone strap, fluorescent green silicone strap colour options.

