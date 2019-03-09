Huawei is reportedly gearing up to add two new smartwatches to its portfolio of wearable devices. A pair of unannounced smartwatches, dubbed the Huawei Watch GT Active and Huawei Watch GT Elegant, has been leaked. The leaked image of the Huawei Watch GT Active indicates that it will bear a strong resemblance to the Huawei Watch GT that was launched back in 2018 and is all set to make its India debut next week. The two smartwatches are tipped to launch alongside the Huawei P30-Series later this month, following suit of the Huawei Watch GT, which made its debut with the Huawei Mate 20-Series.

The alleged leak, which comes courtesy of German website WinFuture, gives us a clear look at the design of the Huawei Watch GT Active. The Huawei Watch GT Active leaked image shows the smartwatch in Dark Green and Orange options, both of which are differentiated by the colour of their straps. The design of the case is quite similar to that of the Huawei Watch GT, however, the colour scheme of the bezel is different, and so is the shade of lines and numbers on it. As for the Huawei Watch GT Elegant, it is tipped to come in White and Black colour options.

Talking about the specifications, the Huawei Watch GT Active and the Huawei Watch GT Elegant will reportedly feature the same 1.39-inch OLED (454x454 pixels) display with 326ppi that is present on the Huawei Watch GT. There is no word about the remaining hardware specifications or the upgrades that the two smartwatches will bring to the table. On the software side, the two upcoming wearable devices are rumoured to run the company's proprietary Light OS.

The Huawei Watch GT Active will reportedly be priced at EUR 249 (around Rs. 19,600), while the Huawei Watch GT Elegant will carry a price tag of EUR 229 (around Rs. 18,000). There is no word on market availability. As for the launch timeline, the Huawei Watch GT Active and the Huawei GT Elegant are rumoured to launch alongside the Huawei P30 series of smartphones at an event on March 26.