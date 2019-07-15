Huawei announced on Monday that its new Huawei Watch GT Active is now available in India. The smartwatch was launched in March this year, alongside the Huawei P30 series phones. Huawei's Watch GT Active is available exclusively on Flipkart starting today. The company claims its Watch GT Classic has received a good response in India. The Huawei Watch GT Active is priced at Rs. 15,990 in India and it is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

The Huawei Watch GT Active features a 46mm case and includes a 1.39-inch AMOLED HD display with a resolution of 454x454 pixels. The company claims its new smartwatch is lightweight, making it more comfortable to wear for a longer period of time.

Probably the biggest advantage of the Huawei Watch GT Active is the promised 'up to two weeks' battery life on a single charge.

Huawei claims its research concluded that charging smartwatches was painful for consumers. The company's in-house Lite OS, that powers the Watch GT Active, along with the dual-chipset helps deliver a much longer battery life. According to the company, the users can expect a much better battery life with its Huawei Watch GT Active under typical usage conditions. These include wearing the smartwatch all day long, keeping heart rate function activated, 90 minutes of workout, and notifications.

Besides good battery life, the Huawei Watch GT Active features heart rate and sleep monitoring capabilities. A self-learning algorithm can detect and monitor both indoor and outdoor activities. The smartwatch also features a Triathlon mode that can help track swimming, cycling, and running.

Huawei Watch GT Active also comes with TruSleep 2.0 and TruSeen 3.0. The former helps keep track of your health and sleep patterns while the latter offers continuous heart-rate monitoring. The smartwatch can also offer over 200 suggestions to help you sleep better. As we mentioned earlier, the Huawei Watch GT Active runs on the company's Lite OS.

The smartwatch is available on Flipkart starting today, priced at Rs. 15,990, in two colour variants. It comes with a standard 1-year warranty and 10-day replacement warranty via Flipkart. Thanks to the ongoing Big Shopping Days sale, consumers can grab additional discounts in the form of bundled payment offers from SBI credit cards and no-cost EMI options.

