  Huawei Watch GT 3 With Up to 14 Day Battery Life Launched, FreeBuds Lipstick With Fashionable Charging Case Also Unveild

Huawei Watch GT 3 With Up to 14-Day Battery Life Launched, FreeBuds Lipstick With Fashionable Charging Case Also Unveield

Huawei Watch GT 3 comes in two dial sizes of 42mm and 46mm.

Updated: 22 October 2021 13:04 IST
Huawei Watch GT 3 With Up to 14-Day Battery Life Launched, FreeBuds Lipstick With Fashionable Charging Case Also Unveild

Huawei Watch GT 3 42mm dial variant is said to last for up to 7 days

Highlights
  • Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick comes with active-noise cancellation
  • Huawei Watch GT 3 features an AMOLED colour touchscreen display
  • Huawei Watch GT 3 will go on sale on November 10.

Huawei Watch GT 3 smartwatch and Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick truly wireless earbuds were launched on Thursday alongside the Huawei Nova 9 smartphone in Europe. The Huawei Watch GT 3 is very similar to the Huawei Watch 3 series of smartwatch launched in China earlier, but it comes without the eSIM support. Huawei Watch GT 3 comes in two dial sizes of 42mm and 46mm. The Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick TWS earbuds reimagines the charging case to make it a fashion accessory. It is designed in the shape of a lipstick, hence the name, and will be available in limited quantities.

Huawei Watch GT 3, Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick price and sale

The new Huawei Watch GT 3 42mm is priced starting at GBP 209 (roughly Rs. 21,600). It comes in an Active Black colour option with a Black Fluoroelastomer Strap. The Classic White colour variant with a White Leather Strap is priced at GBP 229 (roughly Rs 23,730). Lastly, the Elite Light Gold colour with a Light Gold Milanese Strap is set to GBP 279 (roughly Rs. 28,800).

For the 46mm dial, the Huawei Watch GT 3 Active Black colour option with a Black Fluoroelastomer Strap is priced at GBP 229 (roughly Rs 23,700). The Classic Brown option with a Brown Leather Strap is priced at GBP 249.99 (roughly Rs.25,700). Lastly, the Titanium Steel model with a Stainless Steel Strap costs GBP 299.99 (roughly Rs.30,900). The Huawei Watch GT 3 is up for pre-order with sale listed to begin on November 10.

While exact availability is not known, it's being reported the Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick earbuds will be priced at EUR 249 and will be produced in limited quantities.

Huawei Watch GT 3 specifications

On the specifications front, the Huawei Watch GT 3 comes in 42mm and 46mm dials that feature AMOLED displays with ultra-curved 3D glass. The wearable features 32MB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage. The paired smartphone would require Android 6 or higher or iOS 9 or later to work seamlessly.

Huawei Watch GT 3 46mm variant is said to run for up to 14 days, whereas the 42mm dial variant is said to last for up to 7 days. The wearable supports wireless charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. The sensors on the Watch GT 3 include accelerometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, optical heart rate reader, barometric pressure sensor, and temperature sensor.

On the side of the Huawei Watch GT 3, there is a fully rotatable crown that can be used with wet hands and gloves. The crown will also help in easy scrolling through on-display items and volume settings. There are more than 100 workout modes, Bluetooth calling, hydration reminders, and SOS alerts on the Huawei Watch GT 3. The smartwatches will also be able to monitor the user's heart rate, SpO2, sleep cycle, and stress levels.

Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick specifications

The new Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick comes with a charging case that is designed to look like lipstick. The earbuds are red in colour and have an in-ear design with a slight stem at the bottom for sensors. It comes with open-fit active noise cancellation and is said to offer 22 hours of music playback with ANC off. Music playback from earbuds is said to last for up to 4 hours.

huawei freebuds lipstick Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick

Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick comes with a charging case that is designed to look like lipstick

With the ANC on, the Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick are said to last for 14 hours with the charging case and 2.5 hours on fully charged earbuds. The earbuds have a 30mAh battery and the charging case integrates a 410mAh battery. The company says that it takes about two hours to charge.

Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick comes with touch controls, supports Bluetooth v5.2, and integrates 14.3mm drivers for better sound quality. The earbuds are IPX4 certified

Huawei Watch GT 3 42mm

Huawei Watch GT 3 42mm

Strap Color Black Fluoroelastomer, White Leather Strap, Light Gold Milanese Strap
Display Size 42mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Huawei Watch GT 3 46mm

Huawei Watch GT 3 46mm

Strap Color Black Fluoroelastomer, Brown Leather Strap, Stainless Steel Strap
Display Size 46mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
