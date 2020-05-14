Technology News
loading

Huawei Watch GT 2e Pre-Orders Open From Midnight Tonight in India: All Details

The Huawei Watch GT 2e is listed on Flipkart and carries a price tag of Rs. 11,990.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 May 2020 16:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Watch GT 2e Pre-Orders Open From Midnight Tonight in India: All Details

Huawei Watch GT 2e will be up for pre-orders on Flipkart and Amazon

Highlights
  • Huawei Watch GT 2e pre-order entails free AM61 earphones
  • The Huawei Watch GT 2e comes with up to 14 days of battery life
  • The wearable has a SpO2 sensor, built-in GPS

Huawei Watch GT 2e will be up for pre-orders in India from midnight tonight. Consumers will be able to place the pre-orders for the smartwatch via Amazon India and Flipkart, and Huawei is offering free earphones worth Rs. 3,990 to all those who purchase it before May 21. Customers who pre-order will also get no-cost EMI options. To recall, Huawei Watch GT 2e was originally unveiled in March. The smartwatch comes with a battery life of up to 14 days, and supports 5ATM water resistance. There is also a SpO2 sensor to monitor the oxygen levels in blood.

Huawei Watch GT 2e price in India, availability

The Huawei Watch GT 2e is already listed on Flipkart and carries a price tag of Rs. 11,990. It will be up for pre-orders on Flipkart and Amazon starting midnight tonight. Customers who pre-order before May 28 will be able to avail six months no-cost EMI on Amazon and Flipkart. Furthermore, on purchase of the Huawei Watch GT 2e before May 21, customers will get free AM61 Bluetooth earphones worth Rs. 3,990 on both the e-commerce sites. The smartwatch will be available in Graphite Black, Lava Red, Mint Green, and Icy White colour options.

Huawei Freebuds 3 True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India at Rs. 12,990

Huawei Watch GT 2e specifications, features

Coming to the specifications and features, the Huawei Watch GT 2e is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 and newer, and iOS 9.0 and newer. There's built-in GPS for location tracking, and the wearable sports a circular dial. The Huawei Watch GT 2e supports Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity for pairing with the phone, and offers a more sporty design than the Huawei Watch GT 2. It has two physical buttons and a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) AMOLED colour display. Additionally, it packs Kirin A1 chip onboard alongside 4GB of storage.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Receiving New Update in India With SpO2 Monitor, Improved System Stability

It can be taken for a swim or a shower, thanks to its 5ATM certification. The battery life is touted to be 14 days on a single charge, and comes with a magnetic thimble port for charging inside the retail box. There are about 100 fitness modes. Out of this, 15 are professional workout modes, while the 85 others are custom workout modes. The 15 professional workout modes include climbing, cycling, triathlons, outdoor running, outdoor walking, indoor cycling, indoor running, hiking, elliptical, pool swimming, rowing machine, open water swimming, indoor walking, trial run, and free training.

The smartwatch also includes a SpO2 sensor to measure oxygen blood levels. There are a host of other sensors like accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, optical heart rate sensor, ambient light sensor, air pressure sensor, capacitive sensor, and more. With the help of these sensors, it manages to track sleep, heart rate, and even monitors stress. It supports real-time notifications for incoming calls, SMS messages, emails, and even calendar events. It also packs features like weather forecast, alarms, timer and flashlight. You can even use it to find your phone.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Watch GT 2e, Huawei Watch GT 2e price in India, Huawei Watch GT 2e Specifications, Huawei Watch GT 2e Features, Huawei Watch GT 2e PReORders, Huawei Watch GT 2e Launch, Huawei
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Realme Tops 3.5 Crores Users Globally in 25 Months of Its Inception

Related Stories

Huawei Watch GT 2e Pre-Orders Open From Midnight Tonight in India: All Details
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  2. Here’s How to Schedule WhatsApp Messages to Send Them Later
  3. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  4. iPhone SE (2020) to Go on Sale in India Starting May 20 via Flipkart
  5. Samsung Galaxy A51 Outsold All Other Android Phones in Q1: Research Report
  6. The Best Movies on Netflix in India
  7. Astronomers Discover Rare “Super-Earth” Towards the Centre of Galaxy
  8. TCL to Bring 4K, 8K QLED AI Android Smart TV Series to India Next Month
  9. OnePlus Reveals India Sale Date, Offers for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro
#Latest Stories
  1. Mysterious Vivo Phone Surfaces on Geekbench With Snapdragon 720G SoC
  2. Samsung Galaxy A51 Was World Best-Selling Android Phone in Q1 2020: Strategy Analytics
  3. Huawei Foldable Phone With Galaxy Fold-Like Design Reported to Launch This Year, Tipped to Be Aggressively Priced
  4. OnePlus 8 Pro Start Receiving New OxygenOS Updates With Camera and System Optimisations
  5. Realme Buds Air Neo Tipped to Feature 13mm Drivers, Alleged Renders Leaked
  6. Astronomers Find Rare “Super-Earth” Towards the Centre of Our Galaxy
  7. Dell Alienware m15 (2020), m17 (2020), Alienware Area-51m (2020) Debut With 10th Gen Intel Processors
  8. Mi AirDots 2 SE With Up to 5-Hour Battery Life, Noise Cancellation Launched
  9. Huawei Watch GT 2e Pre-Orders Open From Midnight Tonight in India: All Details
  10. Realme Tops 3.5 Crores Users Globally in 25 Months of Its Inception
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com