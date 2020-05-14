Huawei Watch GT 2e will be up for pre-orders in India from midnight tonight. Consumers will be able to place the pre-orders for the smartwatch via Amazon India and Flipkart, and Huawei is offering free earphones worth Rs. 3,990 to all those who purchase it before May 21. Customers who pre-order will also get no-cost EMI options. To recall, Huawei Watch GT 2e was originally unveiled in March. The smartwatch comes with a battery life of up to 14 days, and supports 5ATM water resistance. There is also a SpO2 sensor to monitor the oxygen levels in blood.

Huawei Watch GT 2e price in India, availability

The Huawei Watch GT 2e is already listed on Flipkart and carries a price tag of Rs. 11,990. It will be up for pre-orders on Flipkart and Amazon starting midnight tonight. Customers who pre-order before May 28 will be able to avail six months no-cost EMI on Amazon and Flipkart. Furthermore, on purchase of the Huawei Watch GT 2e before May 21, customers will get free AM61 Bluetooth earphones worth Rs. 3,990 on both the e-commerce sites. The smartwatch will be available in Graphite Black, Lava Red, Mint Green, and Icy White colour options.

Huawei Watch GT 2e specifications, features

Coming to the specifications and features, the Huawei Watch GT 2e is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 and newer, and iOS 9.0 and newer. There's built-in GPS for location tracking, and the wearable sports a circular dial. The Huawei Watch GT 2e supports Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity for pairing with the phone, and offers a more sporty design than the Huawei Watch GT 2. It has two physical buttons and a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) AMOLED colour display. Additionally, it packs Kirin A1 chip onboard alongside 4GB of storage.

It can be taken for a swim or a shower, thanks to its 5ATM certification. The battery life is touted to be 14 days on a single charge, and comes with a magnetic thimble port for charging inside the retail box. There are about 100 fitness modes. Out of this, 15 are professional workout modes, while the 85 others are custom workout modes. The 15 professional workout modes include climbing, cycling, triathlons, outdoor running, outdoor walking, indoor cycling, indoor running, hiking, elliptical, pool swimming, rowing machine, open water swimming, indoor walking, trial run, and free training.

The smartwatch also includes a SpO2 sensor to measure oxygen blood levels. There are a host of other sensors like accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, optical heart rate sensor, ambient light sensor, air pressure sensor, capacitive sensor, and more. With the help of these sensors, it manages to track sleep, heart rate, and even monitors stress. It supports real-time notifications for incoming calls, SMS messages, emails, and even calendar events. It also packs features like weather forecast, alarms, timer and flashlight. You can even use it to find your phone.

