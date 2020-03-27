Huawei Watch GT 2e smartwatch on Thursday made its debut alongside the Huawei P40 series. The smartwatch comes with a battery life of up to 14 days, and supports 5ATM water resistance. Additionally, the Huawei wearable comes with a SpO2 sensor to monitor the oxygen levels in blood, and there are about 100 fitness modes. Out of this, 15 of them are professional workout modes, while the 85 others are custom workout modes. The Huawei GT 2e is a slightly tweaked variant of the Huawei GT 2 launched last year.

Huawei Watch GT 2e price, availability

The Huawei Watch GT 2e is priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 16,400), and it will be made available from next month in Europe. It comes in Black Stainless Steel and Stainless Steel options. Strap colour options include Graphite Black, Lava Red, Mint Green, and Icy White.

Huawei Watch GT 2e features, specifications

The Huawei Watch GT 2e has a circular dial and it offers a more sporty design than the Huawei Watch GT 2. The wearable has two physical buttons on the side to help navigate. Key features include a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) AMOLED display. The battery life, as mentioned, is touted to be 14 days on a single charge, just like the Huawei Watch GT 2 launched in September last year. There's a magnetic thimble port for charging, and the wearable will ship with a proprietary charger. There's 4GB of storage onboard, and the Huawei Watch GT 2e can be taken for a swim or a shower, thanks to its 5ATM certification.

The 15 professional workout modes include climbing, cycling, triathlons, outdoor running, outdoor walking, indoor cycling, indoor running, hiking, elliptical, pool swimming, rowing machine, open water swimming, indoor walking, trial run, and free training. It supports real-time notifications for incoming calls, SMS messages, emails, and even calendar events. It also packs features like weather forecast, alarms, timer and flashlight. You can even use it to find your phone.

There are a host of sensors like accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, optical heart rate sensor, ambient light sensor, air pressure sensor, capacitive sensor, and more. The smartwatch also includes an SpO2 sensor to measure oxygen blood levels. It manages to track sleep, heart rate, and even monitors stress. There's built-in GPS for better tracking, and the Huawei Watch GT 2e supports Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity for pairing with the phone. It is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 and higher, and iOS 9.0 and above. The watch weighs about 43 grams.