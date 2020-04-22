Technology News
Huawei Watch GT 2 Receiving New Update in India With SpO2 Monitor, Improved System Stability

Once the new firmware version 1.0.6.26 is installed, the Huawei Watch GT 2 will let users measure SpO2 levels.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 22 April 2020 17:05 IST
Huawei Watch GT 2 was launched in India in December

Highlights
  • SpO2 monitor measures the level of oxygen in the blood
  • The feature arrives on the wearable via an update
  • Huawei Watch GT 2 is priced starting at Rs. 14,990

Huawei Watch GT 2 is getting a new update that brings the SpO2 monitoring system. This will add the ability to monitor the oxygen levels in your blood. This feature was introduced in the Huawei Watch GT 2e launched last month, and now it has arrived for the Huawei Watch GT 2 model as well. The SpO2 feature comes with the firmware version 1.0.6.26. The new firmware also brings improved system stability. For those unaware, SpO2 represents an estimate of the oxygen levels in a person's bloodstream. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), a healthy person should have SpO2 level between 95 and 100 percent.

Once the firmware version 1.0.6.26 is installed, the Huawei Watch GT 2 will allow its users to measure SpO2 levels in blood. The Huawei Watch GT 2e, a tweaked variant of the Huawei Watch GT 2, was launched last month and it comes with this new feature out-of-the-box. Now, with this update, users can measure their blood oxygen levels on the Huawei Watch GT 2 variant as well. The Huawei GT 2e hasn't been launched in India yet, but it is expected soon. This new variant also comes with over 100 workout modes. Out of this, 15 of them are professional workout modes while the 85 others are custom workout modes

To recall, the Huawei Watch GT 2 was launched in India in December, and it is priced starting at Rs. 14,990. The wearable is available in 42mm and 46mm dial sizes. Key features include up to 14-day battery life and 15 sports tracking functionality modes. Huawei's Watch GT 2 is powered by a Kirin A1 SoC, comes with built-in GPS, and supports Bluetooth v5.1.

Huawei Watch GT 2 (46mm)

Huawei Watch GT 2 (46mm)

  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Premium looks
  • Accurate tracking
  • Bad
  • No stress tracking on iOS
  • UI performance issues
Strap Color Titanium Grey Metal Strap, Orange Fluoroelastomer Strap, Brown Leather Strap, Black Fluoroelastomer Strap
Display Size 46mm
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Comments

