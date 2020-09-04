Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is reported to be coming soon. The wearable is likely a minor upgrade to the Huawei Watch GT 2 that was launched last year and its key specifications and renders have leaked ahead of the rumoured launch. The renders suggests that the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro will have a circular dial, just like the Huawei Watch GT 2. It looks very similar to the non-Pro model with the two physical buttons and the buckle leather strap.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro price, specifications (expected)

According to a report by German publication WinFuture, Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch will launch in Germany in the next few weeks. It is expected to be priced at EUR 280 (roughly Rs. 24,200). The report claims that the wearable has a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) circular OLED touch display. It is tipped to have a stainless steel watch case and varied strap options made of plastic or leather. The dial diameter is reported to measure at 46mm.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro will reportedly also pack 32MB of RAM and 4GB of storage. It is tipped to have a 455mAh battery that is touted to last for up to 14 days on a single charge. The wearable is reported to support wireless charging. The watch is likely to support GPS and offer water resistance of up to 50 metres.

It is reported to include all the basic sensors, including gyroscope for functions like counting steps, heart rate sensor, sleep monitoring sensor, stress level sensor, and a sensor to record the oxygen content of the blood. The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is also said to include various sports modes like running, swimming, cycling, hiking, playing golf, skiing, fitness, gymnastics, and even tennis to track activities. The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is tipped to support Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. There's also reportedly going to be the option of using the Huawei Watch GT2 Pro as a music player if you connect wireless headphones to it and use the internal memory.