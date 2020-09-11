Technology News
loading

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro With 14-Day Battery Life, Over 100 Sports Modes, SpO2 Monitoring Launched

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 454x454 pixels resolution. It supports touch and swipe gestures.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 11 September 2020 11:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro With 14-Day Battery Life, Over 100 Sports Modes, SpO2 Monitoring Launched

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is available in Sport and Classic strap options

Highlights
  • Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro price starts at EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 28,600)
  • Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro will go on sale later this month
  • The smartwatch has 100+ sports modes

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro has been announced as the latest entry into Huawei's smartwatch lineup and a follow up to the Huawei Watch GT 2 from last year. It comes in a single size and boasts of features like 14-day battery life, titanium and sapphire glass construction, and heart rate monitoring. It also gets some additional workout modes compared to the Huawei Watch GT 2 and VO2 max measuring capabilities. The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is offered in two strap options.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro price

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is priced at EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 28,600) for the Sport strap variant and EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 30,400) for the Classic strap variant. The smartwatch comes in Nebula Grey and Night Black colour options and will go on sale later this month in Europe. As of now, Huawei has not shared details on availability outside Europe for the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro specifications, features

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 454x454 pixels resolution. It is powered by the Kirin A1 + STL4R9 processor. The smartwatch comes with 4GB of storage and uses Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity. You also get GPS support, accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, air pressure sensor, capacitive sensor, and an optical heart rate sensor.

Huawei says the Watch GT 2 Pro can last up to 14 days on a single charge with typical use. It also features 5ATM water resistance and wireless charging. The smartwatch works with Android 4.4 or later and iOS 9.0 or later. In terms of dimensions, it measures 46.7x46.7x11.4mm and weighs 52 grams without the strap.

The titanium body and sapphire glass give the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro a premium look and feel. It tells you sunrise, sunset, moonrise, and moonset times and also tracks 8 types of moon phases. You can chose from more than 200 watch faces, and there are two physical buttons on the side. It can provide comprehensive data for skiing, snowboarding, and golf. The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro comes with more than 100 sports modes with 17 professional modes and 85 custom modes. It can automatically detect the workout and track it accordingly. There is a VO2 Max sensor, Route Back feature that help you find your way back, weather alerts, SpO2 and heart rate monitoring, as well as sleep monitoring. The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro uses Huawei TruSeen 4.0+ technology to more accurately track all the aforementioned activities and your health.

It can also perform regular smartwatch functions such as calling, notifications, remote shutter, controlling your music, and more.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro

Display Size 35mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Leather
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro, Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Price, Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Android 11 (Go Edition) Arrives, With 20 Percent Faster App Launch Experience
Prince of Persia Remake From India, Scott Pilgrim Re-Release, and More at Ubisoft Forward

Related Stories

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro With 14-Day Battery Life, Over 100 Sports Modes, SpO2 Monitoring Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  2. Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions
  3. Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones With Up to 12 Hours of Playtime Launched
  4. Moto G9 Plus With 5,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched
  5. For PUBG Mobile Professional Players in India, It’s All Uncertainty Now
  6. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Oppo A32 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  8. Toshiba Smart TV Range to Launch in India on September 18
  9. Redmi 9i With 4GB RAM Set to Launch in India on September 15
  10. BSNL Launches Rs. 49 Recharge Plan With 2GB Data, 28 Days Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Play May Allow Users to Share Apps, Games With Others
  2. Google Play May Allow Users to Share Apps, Games With Others
  3. Apple One Subscription Bundles Spotted in Apple Music App Code: Report
  4. Reliance Denies Plans to Sell $20-Billion Retail Arm Stake to Rival Amazon
  5. Realme 7 OTA Update Brings August 2020 Security Patch, Camera Improvements, More
  6. Prince of Persia Remake From India, Scott Pilgrim Re-Release, and More at Ubisoft Forward
  7. Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro With 14-Day Battery Life, Over 100 Sports Modes, SpO2 Monitoring Launched
  8. Twitter Expands Misinformation Rules Ahead of US Election
  9. Android 11 (Go Edition) Arrives, With 20 Percent Faster App Launch Experience
  10. Reliance Said to Approach Jio Platforms Backers to Invest in Retail Arm
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com