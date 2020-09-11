Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro has been announced as the latest entry into Huawei's smartwatch lineup and a follow up to the Huawei Watch GT 2 from last year. It comes in a single size and boasts of features like 14-day battery life, titanium and sapphire glass construction, and heart rate monitoring. It also gets some additional workout modes compared to the Huawei Watch GT 2 and VO2 max measuring capabilities. The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is offered in two strap options.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro price

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is priced at EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 28,600) for the Sport strap variant and EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 30,400) for the Classic strap variant. The smartwatch comes in Nebula Grey and Night Black colour options and will go on sale later this month in Europe. As of now, Huawei has not shared details on availability outside Europe for the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro specifications, features

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 454x454 pixels resolution. It is powered by the Kirin A1 + STL4R9 processor. The smartwatch comes with 4GB of storage and uses Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity. You also get GPS support, accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, air pressure sensor, capacitive sensor, and an optical heart rate sensor.

Huawei says the Watch GT 2 Pro can last up to 14 days on a single charge with typical use. It also features 5ATM water resistance and wireless charging. The smartwatch works with Android 4.4 or later and iOS 9.0 or later. In terms of dimensions, it measures 46.7x46.7x11.4mm and weighs 52 grams without the strap.

The titanium body and sapphire glass give the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro a premium look and feel. It tells you sunrise, sunset, moonrise, and moonset times and also tracks 8 types of moon phases. You can chose from more than 200 watch faces, and there are two physical buttons on the side. It can provide comprehensive data for skiing, snowboarding, and golf. The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro comes with more than 100 sports modes with 17 professional modes and 85 custom modes. It can automatically detect the workout and track it accordingly. There is a VO2 Max sensor, Route Back feature that help you find your way back, weather alerts, SpO2 and heart rate monitoring, as well as sleep monitoring. The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro uses Huawei TruSeen 4.0+ technology to more accurately track all the aforementioned activities and your health.

It can also perform regular smartwatch functions such as calling, notifications, remote shutter, controlling your music, and more.

