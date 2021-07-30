Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro ECG and Huawei Band 6 Pro wearables have launched alongside the Huawei P50 series in China. The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro ECG is a slight upgrade to the Huawei Watch GT Pro with the main addition being electrocardiogram readings. The Huawei Band 6 Pro fitness band comes with features like body temperature measurements and a full-screen colour display. The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro ECG has features like 100+ sports modes, up to 12 days of battery life, and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) and sleep tracking.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro ECG, Huawei Band 6 Pro price in India, sale

The new Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro ECG is priced at CNY 3,088 (roughly Rs. 35,500) and comes in a single Obsidian Black colour option. The sale of the smartwatch will begin on August 12. As for the Huawei Band 6 Pro, the fitness band is priced at CNY 449 (roughly Rs. 5,100). It has launched in Magic Night Black and Mica Gray colour options. Open sale of the fitness band will begin on August 20.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro ECG specifications

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro ECG is the company's first smartwatch to obtain a Class II medical device registration certificate from the National Medical Products Administration. It is able to interpret electrocardiogram readings and all-weather SpO2 monitoring. It features a 1.39-inch AMOLED round touchscreen colour display with a 454x454 resolution and a 326ppi pixel density. The smartwatch has a titanium alloy body and sapphire glass. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, optical heart rate sensor, ambient light sensor, barometric pressure sensor, and capacitive sensor.

The watch is powered by the Kylin A1 processor and it offers 4GB of onboard storage. The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro ECG has a power button and a navigation button. It supports wireless charging and is 5ATM water-resistant (up to 50 metres). Huawei notes that the smartwatch is not suitable for diving, hot showers, hot springs, saunas, and other wading or deep-water activities under high-speed water flow. After using in sea water, it is recommended to rinse with clean water and wipe dry.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro ECG supports GPS, NFC, and Bluetooth v5.1. It comes with microphone and speaker support and offers up to 12 days of typical use and up to 7 days of heavy usage on a single charge. There are over 100+ sports modes integrated and the watch comes with other features like stress and sleep monitoring as well. It is compatible with Android 5.0 and iOS 9.0 devices, but Huawei says that the ECG feature is not supported with iOS phones. The wearable weighs 52 grams and measures 46.7x46.7x11.4mm.

Huawei Band 6 Pro specifications

On the specifications front, the Huawei Band 6 Pro features a 1.47-inch AMOLED screen with full touchscreen operation. It weighs about 18 grams and measures 43x25.4x10.99mm. The fitness band has a reinforced polymer fiber watch case and a silicone strap. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, gyroscope, and optical heart rate sensor. It is 5ATM waterproof (50 metres) and has a magnetic thimble charging port. Connectivity options include 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5. The battery life is rated to be up to 14 days of typical working time. It is compatible with Android 6.0/ iOS 9.0 devices and later.

There are 96 sports modes on the Huawei Band 6 Pro that include rope skipping, running, swimming in the pool, elliptical machine, rowing machine, and up to 11 common professional modes to take your exercise to the next level. There are also 85 custom modes such as Tennis, Yoga, Street Dancing, and Rock Climbing. It comes with features like body temperature tracking, heart health management, sleep tracking, menstrual tracking, and SpO2 monitoring. The Huawei Band 6 Pro supports NFC, allowing for one-touch payments, and lets users shoot photos remotely, see alerts of messages and texts, check weather, and control music.