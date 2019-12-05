Huawei Watch GT 2 was launched in India on Thursday. The new smartwatch is the successor of the Huawei Watch GT that the company launched earlier this year. Huawei launched the Watch GT 2 internationally in September and was teasing the launch of the product in India. The highlight of the new smartwatch is two weeks of battery life along with features such as stress monitoring, heart-rate tracking, and sleep tracking among others. The new Watch GT 2 comes in two dial and sports an AMOLED display.

Huawei Watch GT 2 price in India, availability and offers

The Huawei Watch GT 2 is available in 42mm and 46mm dial sizes and has a variety of case colours and straps to choose from. The Huawei Watch GT 2 46mm Sport (Black) is priced at Rs. 15,990, 46mm Leather Sport is priced at Rs. 17,990, and the 46mm Titanium Grey (Metal) is priced at Rs. 21,990. The lone 42mm Black variant is priced at Rs. 14,990.

Huawei currently has a few offers going on the 46mm Watch GT 2 models, if buyers book this watch between December 12 and December 18, they will get a Huawei Freelace earphones worth Rs. 6,999 for free. The 46mm variants will go on sale on December 19 at midnight. Early buyers who buy between December 19 and December 31 stands a chance to win a Huawei Minispeaker worth Rs. 2,999 for free. Buyers can also avail no-cost EMIs on this device.

Huawei has only revealed the price of the 42mm variant and has mentioned that availability and offers will be announced at a later date.

Huawei Watch GT 2 specifications, features

We already knew the details of the Huawei Watch GT 2 thanks to the international launch. The 42mm Huawei Watch GT 2 sports a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 390x 390 pixels resolution whereas the bigger 46mm variant has a bigger 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. Both variants of the Huawei Watch GT 2 have support for GPS and Bluetooth 5.1. These devices also house an accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, optical heart-rate sensor, ambient light sensor, air pressure sensor, and a capacitive sensor. These Huawei Watch GT 2 variants are also water-resistant up to 5ATM.

Huawei's Watch GT 2 is powered by a Kirin A1 SoC which has been launched exclusively for wearable devices. The 46mm variant of the Huawei GT 2 packs in a 455mAh battery while the smaller 42mm variant houses a 215mAh battery. Huawei claims 14-day battery life for the 46mm variant while the 42mm has a claimed battery life of 7 days. Charging is done via a magnetic charging thimble that's supplied with the watch. Since the Watch GT 2 has a speaker, users can also answer a call right from the Watch GT 2.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 has 15 sports tracking functionality which includes eight outdoor sports such as running, walking, climbing, hiking trail running, cycling, open water, triathlon and seven indoor sports such as walking, running, cycling, swimming pool, free training, elliptical machine, and rowing machine. The Watch is also capable of heart-rate tracking and sleep tracking.