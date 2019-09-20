Technology News
Huawei Watch GT 2 With 14-Day Battery Life, Heart Rate Tracking Launched: Price Specifications

It will begin shipping in October.

Updated: 20 September 2019 13:38 IST
Huawei Watch GT 2 comes in varied colour options

Huawei Watch GT 2 comes in varied colour options

Highlights
  • Huawei Watch GT2 comes in 46mm and 42mm dial options
  • It supports 5ATM water resistance, has an OLED display
  • There’s about 15 workout modes on the Huawei Watch GT 2

Huawei has launched the Watch GT 2 smartwatch with a 14-day of battery life, a HiSilicon Kirin A1 processor, and a slew of smart sports modes. It comes in several editions to suit varied user needs – the Sport Edition, Classic Edition, and Elite Edition. Features include Bluetooth calling, in-device music, message notification, stress monitoring, heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, and more. The smartwatch comes in two dial sizes – 46mm and 42mm – and features an OLED display. The Huawei Watch GT 2 lets you store up to 500 songs.

The Huawei Watch GT2 46mm is priced at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 19,500), and the smaller Huawei Watch GT 2 42mm is priced at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 17,900). Both the variants will begin shipping in October. The 46mm variant comes in Black Stainless Steel, Stainless Steel, Titanium Grey Stainless Steel options, and the 42mm variant comes in Black Stainless Steel, Stainless Steel, Rose God Stainless Steel options. The straps are made available in a host of colours.

As we mentioned, the Huawei Watch GT 2 comes in 42mm and 46mm dials, and the 46mm model features a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) OLED display, while the 42mm model has a 1.2-inch (390x390 pixel) OLED display. The watches will be powered by the Kirin A1 SoC and comes with 5ATM water resistance. This means the watch can withstand water resistance at a depth of 50 metres for up to 10 minutes at a time. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.1 and GPS. There are also optical heart rate sensors, fitness tracking and stress monitoring features.

The smartwatch will display your app notifications on your wrist, and claims to offer up to 30 hours of battery life with GPS mode turned on. In a typical everyday scenario – the battery life is touted for up to 2 weeks (46mm) and 1 week (42mm). You can store up to 500 songs on the smartwatch. It also comes with a built-in mic and speaker to let you take calls from your wrist as long as the distance from your phone is within 150 metres.

There's about 15 workout modes on the Huawei Watch GT 2 – and the list includes running, walking, hiking, cycling, swimming, gym machines, free-weight training, and more. The circular dial watch integrates a 3D glass surface, and is only 9.4mm thin. It comes with varied watch faces, and can diagnose six types of sleep issues for enabling better rest. It can also measure stress with its TrueRelax feature. Other features include notifications from SMS messages, Email, Calendar, and other social media apps. You can also use features like the Weather, Alarm, Timer, Stopwatch, Flashlight and Find My Phone.

The 46mm smartwatch weighs 41 grams and the 42mm smartwatch weighs only 29 grams. Sensors on board the Huawei Watch GT 2 include accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, optical heart rate sensor, ambient light sensor, air pressure sensor, and capacitive sensor. It is compatible with all phones running Android 4.4 or later, and iOS 9.0 or later.

Huawei Watch GT 2 (46mm)

Huawei Watch GT 2 (46mm)

Strap ColorTitanium Grey Metal Strap, Orange Fluoroelastomer Strap, Brown Leather Strap, Black Fluoroelastomer Strap
Display Size46mm
Dial ShapeRound
Display TypeAMOLED
Huawei Watch GT 2 (42mm)

Huawei Watch GT 2 (42mm)

Strap ColorKhaki Leather Strap, Cyan Fluoroelastomer Strap, Rose Gold Milanese Strap,Black Fluoroelastomer Strap
Display Size42mm
Dial ShapeRound
Display TypeAMOLED
Comments

Huawei Watch GT2, Huawei Watch GT2 Price, Huawei Watch GT2 Specifications, Huawei Watch GT2 Features, Huawei Watch GT2 42mm, Huawei Watch GT2 46mm
