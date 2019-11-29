Technology News
Huawei Watch GT 2 India Launch Teased, Will Be to Available on Flipkart, Amazon

Huawei Watch GT 2 offers up to 14-day battery life.

By | Updated: 29 November 2019 17:50 IST
Huawei Watch GT 2 has a circular dial

Highlights
  • Huawei Watch GT 2 debuted in Europe in September
  • It comes with 5ATM water resistance, supports Bluetooth v5.1
  • Huawei Watch GT 2 offers up to 30 hours battery life with GPS

Huawei Watch GT 2 has now been listed on the company's India website, and the ‘Notify Me' button is now live to gauge registrations of interest. The company has also confirmed that the smartwatch will be available online on Amazon and Flipkart exclusively. The launch date has still not been revealed, but now that the ‘Notify Me' button is live, the launch seems not too far. The Huawei Watch GT 2 debuted in September in Europe first. Big highlights include 14-day battery life, heart rate tracking.

Huawei has confirmed that the Huawei Watch GT 2 will be available on Flipkart and Amazon exclusively, whenever it launches. The wearable has been listed on the company website, with all features and specifications listed, except for the price and sale date. The company had earlier this month revealed its plans to launch Kirin A1-powered devices in India in December, and the Huawei Watch GT 2 is one such device. Now that the listing is live, the wearable launch doesn't appear to be too far. The previous report also suggests that Huawei will launch FreeBuds 3 truly wireless earphones alongside.

In Europe, the Huawei Watch GT 2 was launched in two sizes – 46mm and 42mm. The 46mm is priced at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 19,500), and the smaller Huawei Watch GT 2 42mm) is priced at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 17,900). The India pricing should be in the same range, barring the tax and government duties imposed.

Coming to the features and specifications, the 46mm model features a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) OLED display, while the 42mm model has a 1.2-inch (390x390 pixel) OLED display. The smartwatch is powered by the Kirin A1 SoC and comes with 5ATM water resistance. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.1 and GPS. There are also optical heart rate sensors, fitness tracking, sleep tracking, and stress monitoring features. The smartwatch claims to offer up to 30 hours of battery life with GPS mode turned on. In a typical everyday scenario – the battery life is touted for up to 2 weeks (46mm) and 1 week (42mm). You can store up to 500 songs on the smartwatch. It also comes with a built-in mic and speaker to let you take calls from your wrist as long as the distance from your phone is within 150 metres.

There's about 15 workout modes on the Huawei Watch GT 2. The circular dial watch integrates a 3D glass surface, and is only 9.4mm thin. It comes with varied watch faces, and can diagnose six types of sleep issues for enabling better rest. It can also measure stress with its TrueRelax feature. Other features include notifications from SMS messages, Email, Calendar, and other social media apps. You can also use features like the Weather, Alarm, Timer, Stopwatch, Flashlight and Find My Phone.

Huawei Watch GT 2 (46mm)

Huawei Watch GT 2 (46mm)

Strap ColorTitanium Grey Metal Strap, Orange Fluoroelastomer Strap, Brown Leather Strap, Black Fluoroelastomer Strap
Display Size46mm
Dial ShapeRound
Display TypeAMOLED
Huawei Watch GT 2 (42mm)

Huawei Watch GT 2 (42mm)

Strap ColorKhaki Leather Strap, Cyan Fluoroelastomer Strap, Rose Gold Milanese Strap,Black Fluoroelastomer Strap
Display Size42mm
Dial ShapeRound
Display TypeAMOLED
