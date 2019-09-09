Technology News
loading

Huawei Watch GT 2 With Kirin A1 SoC Launching on September 19

Huawei Watch GT 2 is said to pack a 445mAh battery.

By | Updated: 9 September 2019 11:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Watch GT 2 With Kirin A1 SoC Launching on September 19

Huawei Watch GT

Chinese technology giant Huawei is all set to launch the upgraded Watch GT 2 on September 19 after launching its Watch GT with "ultra-high" battery. Huawei made the announcement by posting a video on Weibo. The promo video reveals the smartwatch will be powered by the freshly announced chip for wearables - Kirin A1.

The upcoming Huawei Watch GT 2 will get a 445mAh battery - a step up from the 420mAh option in the predecessor which gave it up to 14 days of use, news portal Gizchina reported on Saturday.

The device will feature Long-Term Evolution (LTE) for connectivity along with GPS and heart rate sensors for monitoring activities.

Previous Leaks has also shown that there should be a more refined design with smaller bezels around the display

It may be recalled that, Huawei Watch GT was first announced in October 2018 along with the Mate 20 Pro smartphone.

Watch GT integrates the functional specifications in a 10.6 mm thick compact body and features a 1.39-inch, 454x454 AMOLED display.

The smart watch body incorporates a dual-crown design with stainless steel and ceramic bezels.

Meanwhile, Richard Yu, Huawei's consumer business CEO, recently told journalists at an IFA 2019 round-table that the company's first folding smartphone with a flexible screen 'Mate X' could launch as early as next month.

The smartphone was initially set to launch in June this year but the sale was delayed to ensure its durable design after the Samsung Galaxy Fold fiasco.

Richard also said that Huawei is almost ready to produce a version of the phone powered by the newly announced Kirin 990 processor, XDA Developers reported.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Watch GT 2
Hayley Atwell Cast in Mission: Impossible 7 Alongside Tom Cruise
Vivo V17 Pro Specifications Leaked, Rumoured to Pack Dual Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Quad Rear Cameras
Honor Smartphones
Huawei Watch GT 2 With Kirin A1 SoC Launching on September 19
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Coming Back: What to Expect
  2. Jio Fiber Launched: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy M30s Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Official Launch
  4. Vivo V17 Pro Surfaces Online With Two Selfie Cameras, Four Rear Cameras
  5. Infinix Hot 8 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. China's Giant Telescope Picks Up Mysterious Signals From Deep Space
  7. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  8. Google Play Store Officially Gets UPI as a Payment Option
  9. Realme XT Launch in India: Everything We Know So Far
  10. Jio Fiber vs Airtel vs BSNL vs ACT vs You Broadband: Plans Compared
#Latest Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2: Obstacles on Lunar Surface May Have Been Stopping Lander From Receiving Signals, Chandrayaan-1 Director Says
  2. China's Giant Telescope Picks Up Mysterious Signals From Deep Space
  3. Vivo V17 Pro Specifications Leaked, Rumoured to Pack Dual Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Quad Rear Cameras
  4. Huawei Watch GT 2 With Kirin A1 SoC Launching on September 19
  5. Hayley Atwell Cast in Mission: Impossible 7 Alongside Tom Cruise
  6. Honor PocketVision App Allows Visually Impaired Users Read Text With Their Phone’s Camera
  7. Realme to Launch a Smartphone With 90Hz Display Soon
  8. iPhone to Share the Spotlight With Services at Apple's Big Event Tomorrow
  9. Joker Wins Best Picture ‘Golden Lion’ at Venice Film Festival
  10. Facebook, Google Face Off Against Formidable New Foe in the US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.