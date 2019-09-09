Huawei Watch GT 2 With Kirin A1 SoC Launching on September 19

Chinese technology giant Huawei is all set to launch the upgraded Watch GT 2 on September 19 after launching its Watch GT with "ultra-high" battery. Huawei made the announcement by posting a video on Weibo. The promo video reveals the smartwatch will be powered by the freshly announced chip for wearables - Kirin A1.

The upcoming Huawei Watch GT 2 will get a 445mAh battery - a step up from the 420mAh option in the predecessor which gave it up to 14 days of use, news portal Gizchina reported on Saturday.

The device will feature Long-Term Evolution (LTE) for connectivity along with GPS and heart rate sensors for monitoring activities.

Previous Leaks has also shown that there should be a more refined design with smaller bezels around the display

It may be recalled that, Huawei Watch GT was first announced in October 2018 along with the Mate 20 Pro smartphone.

Watch GT integrates the functional specifications in a 10.6 mm thick compact body and features a 1.39-inch, 454x454 AMOLED display.

The smart watch body incorporates a dual-crown design with stainless steel and ceramic bezels.

Meanwhile, Richard Yu, Huawei's consumer business CEO, recently told journalists at an IFA 2019 round-table that the company's first folding smartphone with a flexible screen 'Mate X' could launch as early as next month.

The smartphone was initially set to launch in June this year but the sale was delayed to ensure its durable design after the Samsung Galaxy Fold fiasco.

Richard also said that Huawei is almost ready to produce a version of the phone powered by the newly announced Kirin 990 processor, XDA Developers reported.