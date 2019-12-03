Technology News
loading

Huawei Watch GT 2 India Launch Set for December 5

Huawei Watch GT 2 comes in 42mm and 46mm dial sizes and claims to offer 30 hours of battery life with GPS mode turned on.

By | Updated: 3 December 2019 14:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Watch GT 2 India Launch Set for December 5

Huawei Watch GT 2 will mark the debut of Kirin A1 in India

Highlights
  • Huawei Watch GT 2 comes in 42mm and 46mm dials
  • It also comes with 5ATM water resistance
  • The watch is equipped with Huawei's proprietary Kirin A1 chipset

Huawei GT 2 smartwatch is set to be launched in India on December 5 and will be available across offline and online channels, the company said on Monday. The watch is equipped with Huawei's proprietary Kirin A1 chipset that augments its battery life drastically. The Kirin A1 chipset integrates an advanced Bluetooth processing unit, a powerful audio processing unit, an ultra-low power consumption application processor and a separate power management unit. It is the first ever wearable chip that supports both wireless audio devices and smartwatches. The Huawei Watch GT 2 will mark the debut of Kirin A1 in India, paving the way for Huawei to further its footprint in India's wearable segment down the road.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 comes in 42mm and 46mm dials, and the 46mm model features a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) OLED display, while the 42mm model has a 1.2-inch (390x390 pixel) OLED display. The smartwatch comes with 5ATM water resistance. This means the watch can withstand water resistance at a depth of 50 metres for up to 10 minutes at a time. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.1 and GPS. There are also optical heart rate sensors, fitness tracking and stress monitoring features.

The smartwatch claims to offer up to 30 hours of battery life with GPS mode turned on. In a typical everyday scenario – the battery life is touted for up to 2 weeks (46mm) and 1 week (42mm). You can store up to 500 songs on the smartwatch. It also comes with a built-in mic and speaker to let you take calls from your wrist as long as the distance from your phone is within 150 metres.

There's about 15 workout modes on the Huawei Watch GT 2 – and the list includes running, walking, hiking, cycling, swimming, gym machines, free-weight training, and more. It is compatible with all phones running Android 4.4 or later, and iOS 9.0 or later.

The India market for wearable devices grew 30.9 percent quarter-over-quarter in the second quarter of 2019 and 123.6 percent when compared to the same quarter a year ago, thus, reaching an all-time high of three million shipments in a single quarter, according to a report by the International Data Corporation (IDC).

India is the third largest wearables market in the world after China and the US.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Watch GT 2
Black Widow Teaser Trailer Sets Up Scarlett Johansson’s Solo Marvel Adventure
Xiaomi Mi Credit Personal Loan Service Re-Launched in India With Promise of Real-Time Approval, Paperless KYC
Honor Smartphones
Huawei Watch GT 2 India Launch Set for December 5
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vodafone Idea Latest Plan Prices See a Hike: Here's All You Need to Know
  2. HDFC Bank Net Banking, Mobile Apps Have Been Down for Over 24 Hours
  3. Xiaomi Re-Launches Mi Credit Personal Loan Service in India
  4. Redmi Smart Speaker, AC2100 Wi-Fi Router to Launch Alongside Redmi K30
  5. Jio Plans Could Be 20 Percent Cheaper Than Airtel, Vodafone Idea: Report
  6. Facebook to Allow Transfer of Photos, Videos to Google, Other Rivals
  7. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  8. Samsung Teases Galaxy A-Series (2020) Launch on December 12
  9. Here’s What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video India in December 2019
  10. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Makes Global Changes to Comply With Privacy Laws
  2. Xiaomi Mi Credit Personal Loan Service Re-Launched in India With Promise of Real-Time Approval, Paperless KYC
  3. Huawei Watch GT 2 India Launch Set for December 5
  4. Black Widow Teaser Trailer Sets Up Scarlett Johansson’s Solo Marvel Adventure
  5. Spotify Premium India Annual Plan Down to Rs. 699, a Saving of Up to 50 Percent
  6. Apple Names the Best Apps, Games of the 2019: Check the Winners Here
  7. From Arijit Singh to Kabir Singh, Spotify Reveals India’s Most-Streamed Songs, Artists, Albums in 2019
  8. Redmi Smart Speaker, Redmi AC2100 Wi-Fi Router to Launch on December 10, Lu Weibing Reveals
  9. HDFC Bank Net Banking and Mobile Apps Down for Over 24 Hours, Company Blames 'Technical Glitch'
  10. Realme 5s Starts Receiving New Software Update With November Security Patch, Camera Fixes, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.