Huawei Watch Fit With 10-Day Battery Life, SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India: Price Specifications

Huawei Watch Fit is priced in India at Rs. 8,990.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 November 2021 16:34 IST
Huawei Watch Fit will go on sale on Amazon India from November 2

Highlights
  • Huawei Watch Fit buyers will get a free Huawei Mini Speaker
  • Huawei Watch Fit comes with 24x7 heart rate monitoring
  • Huawei Watch Fit resembles the Redmi Smart Band Pro in design

Huawei Watch Fit was launched in the Indian market on Monday. The wearable was unveiled in August globally, and its India availability was first teased on Amazon India last week. The Huawei Watch Fit has a large display, and it includes features like 24x7 heart rate monitoring, and 10-day battery life. The Huawei Watch Fit has a 1.64-inch vivid AMOLED display, comes with over 97 workout modes, and all-day SpO2 monitoring. It resembles a lot with the newly unveiled Redmi Smart Band Pro, which also offers SpO2 tracking.

Huawei Watch Fit price in India and sale

The new Huawei Watch Fit is priced in India at Rs. 8,990. The wearable is listed exclusively on Amazon India with sale pegged to begin from tomorrow i.e., November 2. It comes in several strap colour options including Sakura Pink, Isle Blue, Graphite Black, and more. Launch offer include a free Huawei Mini Speaker with the purchase. This offer is applicable till stocks last.

Huawei Watch Fit specifications and features

On the specifications front, the Huawei Watch Fit features a 1.64-inch HD AMOLED display with 70 percent screen-to-body ratio. Other display features include adaptive brightness and 130+ watch faces with options to customise. In addition, it comes preloaded with six Always-On watch faces.

There are over 96 workout modes with advanced data tracking on the Huawei Watch Fit. It has 11 professional workout modes including running, walking, cycling, swimming and more. The other 85 workout modes include fitness training, dancing, ball games, water sports, winter sports and extreme sports. The smartwatch comes with 12 animated fitness courses and 44 standardised fitness exercises built-in to give users free one-on-one personal training without the need for a smartphone or any other device.

The Huawei Watch Fit comes with heart rate, sleep, menstrual cycle and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring. Huawei has integrated its proprietary TruSeen 4.0 heart rate monitoring to support intelligent background heart rate monitoring, while Huawei TruSleep 2.0 delivers sleep stage monitoring real-time heart rate monitoring, and sleep respiration quality.

Huawei Watch Fit claims to offer 10-day battery life with continuous heart rate and sleep monitoring. The watch claims to charge up to 70 percent in just half an hour. Only five minutes of charge is said to sustain the Huawei Watch Fit for an entire day of typical use. The Huawei Watch Fit records daily steps, activity hours, and periods of medium to high intensity activities in a colourful, circular pattern. It is capable of providing alerts for SMS messages, incoming calls, and calendar apps. Also, it can provide message notifications from social media apps. The watch can also work as a remote shutter or for controlling music playback on your smartphone. Furthermore, it includes features including Weather, Alarm, Timer, and Stopwatch.

The Huawei Watch Fit also has 5 ATM water resistance as well as compatibility with devices running at least Android 5.0 or iOS 9.0.

