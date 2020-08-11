Technology News
loading

Huawei Watch Fit With AMOLED Display, Heart Rate Monitor Surfaces Online

Huawei Watch Fit appears to carry a price tag of EUR 119 (roughly Rs. 10,500).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 August 2020 17:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Watch Fit With AMOLED Display, Heart Rate Monitor Surfaces Online

Photo Credit: TFK

Huawei Watch Fit features a 1.64-inch 456x280 pixels AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Huawei Watch Fit comes with a range of fitness-tracking features
  • Huawei hasn’t provided any details about the new smartwatch
  • Huawei Watch Fit could be unveiled at IFA 2020 in September

Huawei Watch Fit appears to be the company's latest smartwatch in the works. While Huawei is yet to provide details about its new offering, the Watch Fit device surfaced on an online store in Austria with pricing and key specifications. The new model appears to have an AMOLED display that has a rectangular shape, which is unlike the circular-shaped Huawei Watch GT 2 and Watch GT, but similar to the Huawei Band 4 Pro and Band 4. The Huawei Watch Fit also said to come with GPS support and delivers an expected battery life of up to 10 days. The smartwatch is said to be in development with the codename Stia.

Huawei Watch Fit price (rumoured)

Austria-based TFK briefly listed the Huawei Watch Fit with a price tag of EUR 119 (roughly Rs. 10,500). Although the online retailer pulled the listing shortly after, its cached version is still there to provide all the key details of the smartwatch — along with a series of its photos.

Huawei Watch Fit specifications (rumoured)

As per the listing, the Huawei Watch Fit features a 1.64-inch 456x280 pixels AMOLED display that comes with an ambient light sensor. The device is said to have 4GB of internal storage. The watch appears to have an accelerometer, barometer, and a heart rate sensor. Further, it is seen with features to track swimming and cycling, as well as includes sleep monitoring and breathing exercises.

The Huawei Watch Fit will have a water-resistant build, up to 5ATM, as per the listing. It also seems to be compatible with devices running on at least Android 5.0 or iOS 9. The smartwatch has been listed with 20mm wristband support and is bundled with a silicone band.

Huawei hasn't officially provided any details about the Watch Fit. However, it seems to be the company's next-generation fitness-tracking wearable that would debut as early as September — at IFA 2020 in Berlin.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Watch Fit price, Huawei Watch Fit specifications, Huawei Watch Fit, Huawei
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Redmi Note 9 Starts Receiving MIUI 12 Update in India, Users Report
Huawei Watch Fit With AMOLED Display, Heart Rate Monitor Surfaces Online
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Now Lets You Build Your Public Profile for Its Search Engine
  2. OnePlus Unveils HydrogenOS 11 With New Features, Design Changes in China
  3. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro to Get a Special Edition, May Carry an Orange Hue
  4. Amazon Freedom Sale Ends Tonight: 10 Great Deals You Shouldn't Miss
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Gets a New Onyx Black Colour Variant
  6. Infinix Zero 8, Infinix Zero 8i May Be Powered by Octa-Core MediaTek SoCs
  7. Oppo A6 May Launch in India as Successor to Oppo A5 Next Month: Report
  8. OnePlus Nord Getting OxygenOS 10.5.4 Update With Camera Improvements
  9. Xiaomi Tipped to Launch Mi Note 10 Lite in India as Mi 10i
  10. Realme Smart TV Now Available via Offline Stores in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Watch Fit With AMOLED Display, Heart Rate Monitor Surfaces Online
  2. Redmi Note 9 Starts Receiving MIUI 12 Update in India, Users Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Delivery in India to Start August 25 for Pre-Booked Customers
  4. TikTok Faces Preliminary Investigation by French Data Privacy Watchdog CNIL
  5. Itel IBS-10 Bluetooth Speaker With 6 Hours Battery Life, 10W Output Launched in India
  6. Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch to Get a Wellness App That Tracks Sleep, Workouts Easily
  7. Realme 5G Device With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Revealed in Weibo Leak
  8. Android TV Gets Google Play Instant Support to Let Users Try Apps Without Installing
  9. iQoo 5 BMW Edition May Launch Alongside Regular iQoo 5 on August 17
  10. Infinix Zero 8 With MediaTek Helio G90 SoC Spotted in Google Play Listing; Teaser Video Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com