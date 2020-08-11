Huawei Watch Fit appears to be the company's latest smartwatch in the works. While Huawei is yet to provide details about its new offering, the Watch Fit device surfaced on an online store in Austria with pricing and key specifications. The new model appears to have an AMOLED display that has a rectangular shape, which is unlike the circular-shaped Huawei Watch GT 2 and Watch GT, but similar to the Huawei Band 4 Pro and Band 4. The Huawei Watch Fit also said to come with GPS support and delivers an expected battery life of up to 10 days. The smartwatch is said to be in development with the codename Stia.

Huawei Watch Fit price (rumoured)

Austria-based TFK briefly listed the Huawei Watch Fit with a price tag of EUR 119 (roughly Rs. 10,500). Although the online retailer pulled the listing shortly after, its cached version is still there to provide all the key details of the smartwatch — along with a series of its photos.

Huawei Watch Fit specifications (rumoured)

As per the listing, the Huawei Watch Fit features a 1.64-inch 456x280 pixels AMOLED display that comes with an ambient light sensor. The device is said to have 4GB of internal storage. The watch appears to have an accelerometer, barometer, and a heart rate sensor. Further, it is seen with features to track swimming and cycling, as well as includes sleep monitoring and breathing exercises.

The Huawei Watch Fit will have a water-resistant build, up to 5ATM, as per the listing. It also seems to be compatible with devices running on at least Android 5.0 or iOS 9. The smartwatch has been listed with 20mm wristband support and is bundled with a silicone band.

Huawei hasn't officially provided any details about the Watch Fit. However, it seems to be the company's next-generation fitness-tracking wearable that would debut as early as September — at IFA 2020 in Berlin.

