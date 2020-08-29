Huawei Watch Fit has been unveiled as the latest smartwatch by the Chinese company. The new offering comes in a rectangular design — unlike the company's existing Huawei Watch GT 2 and Watch GT that both come in a circular shape. The Huawei Watch Fit is also claimed to deliver a 10-day battery life on a single charge. For fitness freaks, the smartwatch offers 12 different animated quick-workouts as well as 96 workout modes. The Huawei Watch Fit also includes GPS as well as 24-hour heart rate monitoring.

Huawei Watch Fit price, availability details

Huawei Watch Fit price is set at AED 399 (roughly Rs. 7,900). The smartwatch will be available for purchase in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting September 3. However, details about its global launch are yet to be revealed. The Huawei Watch Fit comes in Black, Silver, and Rose Gold watch cases and has four distinct silicone strap finishes, namely Graphite Black, Mint Green, Cantaloupe Orange, and Sakura Pink.

Huawei Watch Fit specifications

The Huawei Watch Fit comes preloaded with six Always-On watch faces. Huawei also has its Watch Face Store that would get additional watch faces from third-party developers. To help you stay fit, the watch comes with 12 animated workouts that include exercises such as Exercise at Work, Full-Body Stretch, and Ab ripper. There are also 44 standard movement demonstrations.

Huawei has offered 96 workout modes that include 11 professional sport modes such as running, swimming, and cycling as well as 85 custom workout modes. The smartwatch also has an AI heart rate algorithm that is touted to enable a custom training experience. You can also use the Huawei Health app to track your fitness recorded from the Watch Fit directly on your smartphone.

Similar to the Apple Watch, the Huawei Watch Fit records daily steps, activity hours, and periods of medium to high intensity activities in a colourful, circular pattern. The watch is also based on the Huawei TruSeen 4.0 heart rate monitoring technology to provide you with real-time heart rate monitoring. Additionally, the watch is capable of tracing blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) levels. There is also the Huawei TruSleep 2.0 sleep tracking technology for real-time analysis of sleep quality.

On the specifications front, the Huawei Watch Fit features a 1.4-inch AMOLED display with 280x456 pixels resolution and 2.5D curved glass protection as well as slide and touch gesture support. The colour display also has 326ppi of pixel density, 70 percent screen-to-body ratio. Further, the smartwatch has 4GB of onboard storage. Huawei has provided a six-axis IMU sensor that includes an accelerometer and gyroscope. The smartwatch also includes an optical heart rate sensor as well as an ambient light sensor.

The Huawei Watch Fit is capable of providing alerts for SMS messages, incoming calls, and calendar apps. Also, it can provide message notifications from social media apps. The watch can also work as a remote shutter or for controlling music playback on your smartphone. Furthermore, it includes features including Weather, Alarm, Timer, and Stopwatch.

Huawei has provided a built-in battery on the Watch Fit that is rated to deliver 10 days of typical usage or 12 hours of backup on the GPS mode. The watch also has 5 ATM water resistance as well as compatibility with devices running at least Android 5.0 or iOS 9.0. Besides, the Huawei Watch Fit measures 46x30x10.7mm and weighs 21 grams (without the strap).

