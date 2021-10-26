Huawei Watch Fit Mini was silently launched in Europe on Monday. The new smartwatch is the latest entrant in the Huawei Watch Fit series. The new Huawei Watch Fit Mini dons a 1.47-inch AMOLED display and features up to 96 sports modes. It can last for up to 14 days using its 180mAh battery. Being a fitness band, the Huawei Watch Fit Mini features many health and fitness monitoring sensors such as blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), as well as stress and sleep tracking.

Huawei Watch Fit Mini price, availability

The newly launched Huawei Watch Fit Mini is priced at EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 8,600). The Huawei smartwatch was spotted on Amazon's Germany website and it is currently listed as 'out of stock.' It is being offered with a Light Gold colour option for the body, while the strap is offered in three colour options — Frosty White, Mocha Brown, and Taro Purple. There is no information on when Huawei would launch the Watch Fit Mini in other markets.

Huawei Watch Fit Mini specifications, features

As mentioned, the Huawei Watch Fit Mini sports a rectangular 1.47-inch (194x368 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen with 282 ppi pixel density. The display is a bit smaller than the one found on the Huawei Watch Fit - launched in August 2020. The Huawei Watch Fit Mini has health and fitness monitoring sensors including blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), 24x7 heart rate monitoring, TruSleep 2.0 sleep tracking, and TruRelax stress monitoring. It can also keep track of menstrual cycle

Being a fitness band, it has up to 96 sports modes comprising walking, cycling, rowing, archery, skiing, swimming, ball sports, and more. The sports modes keep track of a user's heart rate, calories burned, and more. The Huawei Watch Fit MIni can connect to a smartphone — via Bluetooth v5 BLE — running at least Android 6.0 or iOS 9.0. It can double up as a remote shutter, music controller, and get notifications for calls with the option to send instant replies while rejecting a call.

The Huawei Watch Fit Mini packs a 180mAh battery that can be charged via the magnetic thimble. Huawei mentions that the smartwatch can last for up to 14 days on a single charge on moderate use and up to 10 days with heavy use. To control the smartwatch, it gets a dial-shaped button on the right side. The Huawei wearable is water-resistant up to 5ATM (50 metres).

Onboard sensors on the Huawei Watch Fit Mini include a 6-axis IMU sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and optical heart rate sensor. It measures 51.2x25.91x11.04mm and weighs 20 grams excluding the strap.