Huawei Watch Fit is teased to launch in India soon. The wearable was announced in United Arab Emirates last year and is now all set to launch in the Indian market. Amazon has started to tease the launch of the wearable in the Indian market and has also published its key specifications and features on its site. Huawei Watch Fit has a 1.64-inch vivid AMOLED display, over 97 workout modes, and 24x7 heart rate monitoring. The wearable also comes with 10-day battery life and all-day SpO2 monitoring.

Amazon has published a dedicated microsite to tease the arrival of the Huawei Watch Fit in India. The wearable is listed as ‘coming soon' but an exact launch date is not known. The wearables pricing information is also not revealed, but it is likely to be priced around the same range as the UAE pricing i.e. AED 399 (roughly Rs. 7,900) when it was launched in August. Amazon suggests that the Huawei Watch Fit may come in Distilled Blue, Graphite Black, Pomelo Red, and Sakura Pink colour options.

Huawei Watch Fit specifications and features

As for specifications and features, the Huawei Watch Fit has a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with 280x456 pixels resolution; 2.5D curved glass protection, 326ppi pixel density, 70 percent screen-to-body ratio, as well as slide and touch gesture support. Further, the smartwatch has 4GB of onboard storage. Huawei has offered 97 workout modes that include professional sport modes such as running, swimming, and cycling as well as custom workout modes. To help you stay fit, the watch comes with 12 animated workouts that include exercises such as Exercise at Work, Full-Body Stretch, and Ab ripper. There are also 44 standard movement demonstrations.

Huawei Watch Fit records daily steps, activity hours, and periods of medium to high intensity activities in a colourful, circular pattern. It calculates real-time heart rate monitoring and is capable of tracing blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) levels. The Huawei Watch Fit comes preloaded with six Always-On watch faces. The battery on the Huawei Watch Fit that is rated to deliver 10 days of typical usage or 12 hours of backup on the GPS mode. The watch also has 5 ATM water resistance.

