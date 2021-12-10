Technology News
loading

Huawei Watch D Launch Tipped for December 23, May Offer Blood Pressure Monitoring

Huawei Watch D may be launched alongside several other products from the company on December 23.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 10 December 2021 17:05 IST
Huawei Watch D Launch Tipped for December 23, May Offer Blood Pressure Monitoring

Photo Credit: Weibo

Huawei Watch D may come with a rectangular display with two buttons

Highlights
  • Huawei Watch D may come with various health-related features
  • The smartwatch’s alleged image was leaked last month
  • Huawei Watch D may be more affordable than Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Huawei Watch D may launch in China on December 23, as per a report. The smartwatch is expected to come with various advanced features including a blood pressure monitor. As per an image shared by a tipster last month, the wearables may come with a rectangular display with two buttons on the right side. Last month, the company launched the Huawei Watch GT Runner with 14-day battery life, blood oxygen saturation sensor, as well as sleep and stress monitoring.

As per a report by XDA Developers, Huawei Watch D may have a blood pressure monitor which is similar to the one available in Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It also says that users will be able to see a detailed history of their blood pressure results to help monitor improvements. However when it comes to the price, the Huawei smartwatch is expected to be more affordable than the Galaxy Watch 4.

Previously, a tipster shared some promo images of the alleged Huawei Watch D on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo. As per the image, the smartwatch may feature a rectangular display with two buttons that could be used to access Health and Home options. Additionally, Huawei Watch D is said to have already obtained the State Drug Administration Class II medical device registration certificate.

Last month, Huawei Watch GT Runner was launched in China. It runs HarmonyOS and sports a circular 1.43-inch AMOLED touch display. This smartwatch also has two buttons on the right side and offers various features such as TruSeen 5.0+ heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, sleep tracking, and stress monitoring. Furthermore, the watch offers support for over more than 100 sports modes. It packs a 451mAh battery which is claimed to last for up to 14 days with a typical usage and up to seven days with heavy usage.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Watch D, Huawei
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Instagram Launches Playback Feature to Recap Top 10 Stories of 2021, Announces Security Features

Related Stories

Huawei Watch D Launch Tipped for December 23, May Offer Blood Pressure Monitoring
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 2 Pro Announcement Scheduled for December 9
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price, Key Specifications Tipped Again
  3. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Welcomes Scrutiny of Tech Industry
  4. Shiba Inu Listed as Trading Option on Crypto Exchange Bitstamp
  5. Meta Sets Up Office in Gurugram, to Skill 250,000 Creators
  6. iPhone 14 Pro Models to Have Hole-Punch Display Design: Report
  7. Vivo Y55s 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in China
  8. Here’s Your First Look at Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. PS Plus Annual Subscription Now at Half Price: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find N Press Renders Tipping Design, Specifications Surface Ahead of December 15 Launch
  2. Huawei Watch D Launch Tipped for December 23, May Offer Blood Pressure Monitoring
  3. Instagram Launches Playback Feature to Recap Top 10 Stories of 2021, Announces Security Features
  4. Amazon's AWS Outage Shows How Its Complex Cloud Makes Backup Plans Difficult
  5. Oppo Find X4 Price, Specifications Tipped; Likely to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000, Triple Rear Cameras
  6. Samsung CES 2022 Keynote on January 4, to Include New Product, Technology Announcements
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Specifications Leak via Geekbench; Colour, Storage Variants Tipped
  8. MicroStrategy Continues to Buy the Dip, Adds 1,438 Bitcoins to Its BTC Purse
  9. Google Delays Implementing Play Store Billing System in India to October 2022
  10. Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 3820A Pro Soundbar With Built-In Alexa Support Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com